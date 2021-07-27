QPR transfer round-up: Moses Odubajo update, Brandon Aveiro latest, Released striker joins League Two club

Queens Park Rangers are currently in high spirits as they approach the new league season, with a valuable pre-season and eight new signings under their belt.

The severe injury to midfielder Sam Field is a blow, especially after just arriving permanently from West Brom this summer, but they will be looking to push on regardless and aim for another top-half finish under boss Mark Warburton again next term.

With the Championship club’s vastly improved performances and results at the latter stages of the last campaign, their board are even preparing to offer the manager a new contract to extend his stay at the club.

22 things all QPR fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 In what year were QPR originally founded? 1880 1881 1882 1883

After seeing their league status improve since he arrived in 2019, this is no real surprise and after reaching the play-offs with Brentford back in 2015, he will be hoping to replicate this with QPR.

However, there are a few more deals the 58-year-old might be looking to wrap up before the end of August.

And with this, we take a look at the latest transfer developments to have happened at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium over the past few days.

Odubajo set to sign

Right-back Moses Odubajo is set to sign a contract at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium imminently after impressing Mark Warburton during pre-season, according to West London Sport.

Although the QPR manager knows all about the 27-year-old’s quality from their time together at Brentford, his injuries in recent years meant he had to prove his fitness before being offered a new deal.

Since joining, Odubajo has appeared in multiple friendlies and scored in their latest fixture against Manchester United at the weekend.

He is set to come in as a replacement for Todd Kane who is likely to leave the Championship club before the end of next month, leaving academy graduate Osman Kakay as his main competitor at right-back to fill in when needed to keep the 27-year-old on his toes.

Aveiro on trial

As per The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, the Championship outfit have also taken 19-year-old winger Brandon Aveiro on trial, although it’s currently unclear whether he would link up with the first team or Under-23s if he signed permanently.

Aveiro is yet to make a senior appearance in professional football but was reportedly subject of major interest from Premier League side West Ham United last September, according to TEAMtalk.

That report from ten months ago stated he was free to find a new club and the south London side didn’t change their attitude towards the young prospect this year, releasing the Portuguese teenager on the expiration of his contract in the summer.

This could be a potentially cheap deal for the R’s to complete, with the potential for the 19-year-old to be included in the first team in the future.

The appearances of Charlie Kelman, Joe Walsh and Stephen Duke-McKenna on Saturday against Manchester United shows Mark Warburton isn’t afraid of placing his faith in youth, so this could be a mutually beneficial deal.

Mampala joins Carlisle

21-year-old striker Manasse Mampala, who was released by QPR in the summer, has been signed by Chris Beech’s Carlisle United on a one-year deal.

The forward came through Everton’s youth system but was released last year, allowing the west London outfit to snap him up on a short-term deal back in October.

However, he failed to make a real impression at the Kiyan Prince Foundation and after failing to earn a new contract, has trained with the League Two side and will be given another chance to impress in the EFL after impressing officials in Cumbria.

He scored an outstanding 11 goals and recorded six assists in 18 games in the U18’s Premier League campaign back in 2017/18 – and Chris Beech will be hoping he can replicate this form at Brunton Park.

Johansen deal secured

Stefan Johansen put pen to paper on a three-year deal in White City after joining permanently from Fulham for an undisclosed fee, with the club confirming his arrival on Saturday.

The 30-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at QPR and oversaw a huge upturn in their form compared to their results in the latter end of 2020, persuading Warburton to re-enter the market for the former promotion-winning midfielder.

With fellow new signing Sam Field set to be put under the knife after suffering a knee injury, this addition will be much-welcomed with the Norwegian recording three goals and two assists in 21 Championship appearances during his loan spell, becoming a key player in the capital.

He may now be in line for a start alongside the likes of Dominic Ball and Andre Dozzell in their Championship opener against Millwall next month – and is set to be a key figure in the middle of the park yet again next term.