QPR transfer round-up: Midfielder wanted, winger deal could be tweaked, youngster eyed

Queens Park Rangers could have a fairly busy end to their transfer window this month as Mark Warburton aims to get his side as prepared as possible for the rest of the campaign.

The Hoops have had a fairly decent window so far with Charlie Austin and Jordy de Wijs arriving but there could still be comings and goings before the deadline passes in just over a week from now.

Let’s look at the latest stories involving the R’s…

Warburton confirms midfielder interest

Speaking to the club’s official Twitter ahead of the game with Derby County this weekend, Mark Warburton confirmed that the R’s are looking into adding another midfielder this month.

Tom Carroll has been hit by a lengthy layoff after picking up a knee injury and they are now short in the middle.

They’ll be hoping to snap one up as quickly as possible.

Fenerbahce make Osayi-Samuel proposal

According to Turkish outlet Fotospor, Fenerbahce are interested in getting Bright Osayi-Samuel to join their club this month.

He’s set to move there on a free in the summer but Fener are thought to be thinking about getting him in early and paying a fee.

The report suggests £750,000 might be enough to get the winger to move from W12 six months early.

Sinclair Armstrong latest

As per Goal, Celtic, Manchester City and Crystal Palace are among the sides looking at young QPR man Sinclair Armstrong.

The young forward only signed for QPR earlier this season after leaving Shamrock Rovers but could already be on the move once more.

He’s yet to feature for the R’s’ first-team but is evidently thought of highly and this situation is one to watch.

7 of these 18 facts about QPR boss Mark Warburton are fake – Can you identify which ones aren’t true?

1 of 18 Warburton was born in 1962? True Fake