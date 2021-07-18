QPR transfer round-up: Midfielder targeted, 27-y/o set to arrive, Defensive duo set to depart

QPR will be looking to make a serious push for promotion into the Premier League this season, whilst under the watchful eye of Mark Warburton.

The Rs finished ninth in the Championship table last term, after finishing the 2020/21 season strongly, much to the delight of the club’s supporters.

We’ve already seen Charlie Austin arrive on a permanent basis this summer, after catching the eye with some strong performances in his loan spell at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium last season.

It could be an interesting few weeks ahead at QPR, as Warburton looks to plan ahead of the 2021/22 season getting underway in under a month’s time.

The Rs are set to take on London-rivals Millwall in their opening fixture, in what is likely to be a tricky test on Saturday 7th August.

We take a look at the latest transfer news involving QPR from the last week in this round-up.

Interest in Premier League midfielder

QPR are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle, as exclusively revealed here at Football League World.

Doyle has made seven senior appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side, but they’re reportedly willing to sanction a loan deal for the youngster this summer.

They face tough competition to land his signature though, with West Brom, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Swansea City, Cardiff City, Bournemouth, Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers all keen on signing Doyle on a temporary basis.

Defender to depart?

Niko Hämäläinen’s future at QPR remains ‘up in the air’, with it being claimed by West London Sport that he could be set to depart this summer, with the Rs willing to listen to offers for his services.

Hämäläinen has been with the Rs since 2014, and has made 29 senior appearances for the Championship side in total, but it seems as though his days with them are numbered moving forwards.

Free-agent set to arrive

QPR in advanced talks with former Sheffield Wednesday defender Moses Odubajo, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

It is claimed that the full-back has been training with Mark Warburton’s side since leaving Sheffield Wednesday when his contract reached a conclusion.

Odubajo has also previously been on the books with Brentford and Hull City earlier in his career, and will be hoping he can make a positive impact whilst with QPR.

Masterson set for summer exit

QPR are reportedly looking to find defender Conor Masterson another club to ply his trade at next season, according to West London Sport.

Masterson has fallen down the pecking order in Mark Warburton’s plans in recent seasons, and with Rob Dickie making a positive impact in his first year with the Rs, the club are clearly keen to move Masterson on in the near future.

He spent part of last year’s campaign on loan with Swindon Town, where he made five appearances for the Robins.