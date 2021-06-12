QPR transfer round-up: Midfielder deal close as Chuks Aneke update emerges and past target becomes available

The summer transfer window certainly looks like it is going to be a busy one for QPR.

Mark Warburton’s side have already re-signed striker Charlie Austin and midfielder Sam Field from West Brim, as well as Jordy De Wijs from Hull, after the trio all impressed on loan at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium during the second half of last season.

However, it appears that the Hoops are far from done just yet, with plenty more transfer business still to be done before the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look here, at the big transfer stories to have emerged around QPR over the past few days.

Dozzell deal close

One player who it seems will be on his way to QPR sooner rather than later, is Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell.

Along with Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers and Premier League new boys Brentford, QPR have recently been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old, who has made 93 first-team appearances since graduating from Ipswich’s academy, and it now seems as though the R’s have won this transfer race.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, an agreement has now been put in place that will see Dozzell make the move to QPR this summer, with a deal expected to be announced in the next few days.

Chuks Aneke blow

One player who it seems QPR may find it harder to sign this summer, is Charlton Athletic striker Chuks Aneke.

Having scored 15 goals in 38 league games for the Addicks during the 2020/21 campaign, Aneke’s current contract had expired at the end of that season, leading to links with a number of Championship clubs, including QPR.

However, Charlton manager Nigel Adkins has revealed that all of the club’s out of contract players have said that they are keen to remain at The Valley, which could be something of a blow to QPR’s hopes when it comes to agreeing a deal with Aneke.

Marcondes becomes available

One player QPR were previously linked with who they could now be handed the opportunity to revisit a deal for this summer, is Emiliano Marcondes.

Reports in the lead up to the January transfer window had claimed that QPR, along with Norwich and Nottingham Forest, were interested in a move for the midfielder.

Now, despite his man of the match performance in Brentford’s play-off final win, the Bees have confirmed that Marcondes has left the club following the expiry of his contract, meaning QPR could now have the chance to move for the 26-year-old on a free transfer.