QPR transfer round-up: Midfield arrival imminent, forward recalled, Osayi-Samuel latest

Queens Park Rangers have been very active on both transfer fronts this month, and their business is set to continue as we head into the final week of the January window.

Mark Warburton has already moved to bring back fan-favourite Charlie Austin in a bid to fire the Hoops up the Championship table, and Hull City defender Jordy de Wijs comes in to bring competition to the back-line.

There’s still work to be done though, with a midfielder set to come in and maybe a few other faces, with one key player heading for the exit door.

Let’s round-up the speculation surrounding the R’s with just seven days of the window left.

Johansen set to sign

With an injury to Tom Carroll which has ruled him out for three months, Warburton needs to strengthen his engine room more than ever.

And it seems as though 55-cap Norway international Stefan Johansen is inbound from West London neighbours Fulham.

Johansen hasn’t appeared in the Premier League for the Cottagers this season, and West London Sport believe a deal is close to being confirmed, with his manager Scott Parker also saying that ‘it seems’ that there’s a possibility it could be happening.

Smyth set to return from Addicks

Paul Smyth went out on another loan deal in October to maximise his minutes, having fallen down the pecking order at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, this time to Charlton Athletic.

He wasn’t exactly prolific for Accrington nor Wycombe in previous temporary spells, and his time at the Addicks has gone similarly.

The Northern Irishman has scored just one goal in 14 games and has been in-and-out of Lee Bowyer’s starting line-up, prompting the R’s to recall the 23-year-old according to reports from London News today.

It’s doubtful that Smyth will be making a breakthrough into QPR’s first-team, so another loan move or even a permanent one could be in the offing.

BOS still on course to depart this month

The R’s confirmed following their league defeat to Derby on Saturday that a fee had been agreed with Fenerbahce to allow winger Bright Osayi-Samuel to depart the club this month.

It comes after the 23-year-old had come to terms on a pre-contract agreement to move to the Turkish club in the summer, but Fenerbahce wanted to accelerate the deal and QPR did not see the point in keeping him around.

Nothing has been finalised from either end yet, but it should be done and dusted within the next few days.