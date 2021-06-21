QPR transfer round-up: Josh Windass update, Moses Odubajo news, George Cox latest

It’s been a busy summer transfer window for Queens Park Rangers so far and they’ll be looking to build on what they’ve done in the coming weeks of the market.

Charlie Austin, Jordy de Wijs, Sam Field and Andre Dozzell have all signed on a permanent basis and it’s clear that Rangers are looking to add to their squad further in the coming weeks of the window.

With that all in mind, then, here we’re taking a look at some of the latest rumours doing the rounds surrounding QPR…

Josh Windass latest

According to the Sheffield Star, Josh Windass is a target of several clubs including the likes of QPR and Fulham.

However, it appears as though it is Millwall that have made the first real move with them reporting that the Lions have made contact over a potential deal that would see him leave Sheffield Wednesday for The New Den.

If QPR are indeed keen on adding him to their squad, they may well have to think about acting fairly soon now.

Left-back eyed

As per talkSPORT, QPR are taking a look at left-back George Cox who currently plays for Fortuna Sittard.

Lee Wallace has been handed a new deal but QPR may want to look at new competition for him with Niko Hamalainen not featuring too often – particularly towards the end of last season.

Cox is a player that could well be a shrewd signing for Rangers this summer and we’ll have to see what plays out.

Odubajo on trial

Another line from talkSPORT is that Moses Odubajo remains on trial with the club ahead of a potential move there.

The right-sided defender could provide really decent competition for Osman Kakay next season, with Todd Kane probably set for a move away from the club.

Kane fell out of favour towards the end of last season for a few different reasons and if he does move on this summer it looks as though Odubajo could be the one to come in and fill that gap in the squad.

