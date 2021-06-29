QPR transfer round-up: Josh Windass fee, Rangers transfer unlikely, Jorge Grant latest

Queens Park Rangers have had a good summer so far with their transfer business, but the links are persisting and so more deals could yet be on the way.

The Hoops have sorted out permanent deals for the likes of Charlie Austin, Jordy de Wijs and Sam Field, whilst Andre Dozzell has also arrived from Ipswich Town on a permanent deal.

Macauley Bonne, meanwhile, has headed out on loan to the Portman Road side and it’ll be interesting to see how he does for his hometown side.

As mentioned, the rumours around the R’s keep on coming so let’s look at some of the latest…

Josh Windass fee revealed

Queens Park Rangers are among the clubs linked with a move for Josh Windass this summer but it sounds as though Sheffield Wednesday are looking for a fair bit of cash before letting him depart.

According to the Sun on Sunday last weekend, the Owls are looking for £5m for the attacker before being willing to let him leave in this transfer window.

He’s a good player but whether anyone is willing to spend that is really up for debate – negotiations could be needed.

Josh McPake update

Josh McPake is Morecambe bound by the sounds of things.

The Shrimps have seen Carlos Mendes Gomes recently leave the club for Luton Town and, naturally, they’re looking for a winger that can come in and replace him.

According to the Scottish Sun, it’s McPake that is set to be that person with them planning for life in League One for the first time.

QPR had been linked with the wide-man.

Jorge Grant latest

Jorge Grant appears to be a wanted man this summer.

Lincolnshire Live reported at the start of the week that Queens Park Rangers are among the clubs keen on the attacking midfielder but it seems as though they are far from alone in this particular hunt.

According to Football Insider, recently-promoted Peterborough United are also keen on bringing in Grant this transfer window and the report has suggested that the Posh are actually in pole position to sign him as things stand.

Will Rangers be able to make something happen? Time will tell…

