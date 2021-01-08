QPR transfer round-up: Glenn Murray latest, Seny Dieng update, PL forward emerges as transfer target

QPR could be set for an interesting few weeks in the January transfer window, as Mark Warburton looks to make changes to his team.

It’s been a frustrating season to date for the Hoops, who find themselves firmly in a relegation scrap this term.

Warburton’s side are sat 20th in the Championship table after 22 matches this season, and are just two points clear of the relegation zone heading into the second-half of this year’s campaign.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours involving QPR heading into the second week of the January transfer window.

Seny Dieng

Dieng has recently emerged as a potential transfer target for Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Arsenal according to The Sun.

The shot-stopper has made 20 appearances in all competitions for the Hoops this term, and it appears as though his strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

However, a move to Selhurst Park with Crystal Palace might not be his destination, with Roy Hodgson recently admitting that he was content with his current options between the posts in the first-team.

Glenn Murray

Murray is currently on loan with Championship promotion-chasers Watford, but has only made one league start for the Hornets this season.

Brighton and Hove Albion are reportedly looking at cutting short his loan spell at Vicarage Road, and sending him out on loan to QPR instead, with the Hoops interested in a deal to sign the experienced striker.

Journalist Alan Nixon has hinted that QPR are pursuing a deal for Murray over Jordan Rhodes, who was previously linked with a move to the club.

Jordan Rhodes

Rhodes has found game time hard to come by with Sheffield Wednesday this season, even though he is one of the only recognised senior strikers at the club.

The forward has made 16 appearances for the Owls in all competitions this term, and has recently been linked with a move to QPR.

But journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that the Hoops have now set their sights on signing Brighton and Hove Albion forward Glenn Murray on loan instead, whilst also admitting that any deal for Rhodes would be too expensive for QPR.

Bright Osayi-Samuel

The future of Osayi-Samuel has been the hot topic of conversation in recent months, with the QPR winger being linked with a move elsewhere.

Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers have been keen admirers of signing the 23-year-old, who has been a regular for the Hoops in recent seasons.

But Football Insider have recently revealed that Turkish side Fenerbahce are in advanced talks with Osayi-Samuel, despite offers from both Celtic and Rangers already.

Charlie Austin

QPR are seemingly in line to make a surprise move for former Hoops forward Charlie Austin according to Sky Sports’ Mark McAdam.

Austin spent three years with the club earlier in his career, before pursuing a move to Southampton in 2016.

But the forward has struggled for game time with West Brom in recent seasons, and it is now being reported that the teams are in talks over a potential loan deal that could see Austin return to the club.