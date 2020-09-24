QPR transfer round-up: Ex-Spurs man on radar, Osayi-Samuel update, Paul Smyth latest

Friday’s defeat will have been a tough one to take for Mark Warburton, who saw his QPR side take the lead against Coventry City before slipping to a 3-2 loss.

He may feel it highlighted that there is still work to be done in terms of adding quality to his squad, with the transfer window set to shut next month.

There could yet be more movement both in and out of the west London club. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up all the latest transfer news concerning the R’s…

QPR eyeing Georges-Kevin Nkoudou

Turkish outlet Fotospor has reported that the former Tottenham winger, currently plying his trade at Besiktas, has emerged on the west London club’s radar.

It is understood that Les Ferdinand is keen to provide Warburton with some more firepower before the window closes.

Nkoudou scored four times and provided three assists for the Turkish club last season.

R’s see Macauley Bonne bid rejected

QPR are one of a number of sides thought to be keen on the Charlton striker but it appears they’re struggling to prize him away from the south London club.

According to London News Online, the R’s have had a bid for Bonne rejected.

Club Brugge back in for Bright Osayi-Samuel

Osayi-Samuel nearly joined the Belgian club earlier in the summer and it appears that they still harbour hopes of landing the winger.

A report from Het Nieuwsblad via Sport Witness has claimed that Brugge are hoping that no other clubs move for the QPR man and that they can snap him up cheaply late in the window.

The 22-year-old’s current contract expires next summer and he is yet to sign a new deal.

League One clubs eyeing Paul Smyth

Osayi-Samuel may not be the only R’s winger on the move either as Smyth is reportedly attracting a fair amount of attention.

It is understood that a number of League One clubs have enquired about the 23-year-old and requested they’re told if he becomes available.