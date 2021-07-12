QPR transfer round-up: Departure confirmed, Hoops-linked striker wanted in Turkey

Queens Park Rangers have been one of the more active clubs in the transfer market so far, with Mark Warburton strengthening his squad with the addition of five permanent signings.

Three of last season’s loanees have returned to Loftus Road on a full-time basis in Jordy de Wijs, Sam Field and fan favourite Charlie Austin, whilst midfielder Andre Dozzell and goalkeeper Jordan Archer have also arrived in west London.

After a promising second half of the season for the R’s they will be looking to push for the play-offs next season but you feel as though more work does indeed need to be done for that to happen.

Let’s round-up the latest news coming from the Hoops both incoming and outgoing wise.

Shodipo exits R’s

Right now QPR have some decent options going forward and from what we saw last season, you’d expect Warburton to line up in a 3-4-1-2 formation which proved to be quite successful in the second half of the campaign.

That system doesn’t find a place for wingers though and unfortunately for Olamide Shodipo he has found himself on the fringes of the R’s squad even when Warburton was utilising wingers.

Shodipo hasn’t played a league game for QPR since last summer and spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Oxford United, where he scored 11 times in League One and another club from that division has taken notice.

That’s because the Irishman has linked up with Sheffield Wednesday for the whole of next season and good performances could secure him a move to the Owls on a permanent basis, with his R’s future looking dead.

Akpom wanted in Turkey amid R’s links

Even though QPR have two good strikers in Austin and Lyndon Dykes, the forward department still needs a bit of beefing up ahead of the new campaign.

Back in May, the Hoops along with Bristol City and Millwall were reported to have been approached about Chuba Akpom’s availability, with Neil Warnock allowing the former Arsenal man to leave the Teessiders this summer.

According to Futbol Arena though, a new team has come in for Akpom and that is Turkish side Besiktas.

The 25-year-old has played in Greece and Belgium before but a move to the Super Lig champions would represent a massive jump up in class from Boro and that would surely knock QPR out of the race – if they were ever in it.

Kane plays for under-23’s after axing

It looks as though Todd Kane’s time at Queens Park Rangers is definitely up as he appeared for the club’s under-23 side in a friendly against Hampton & Richmond Borough.

Kane drew the ire of manager Warburton when he claimed in an interview months ago that he was a better player than fellow Hoops man Osman Kakay, and since then he didn’t start another game for the club.

It looks like the R’s are actively trying to get rid of Kane ahead of the new season but it may be a struggle due to his wages and they may just have to keep the right-back on the books for another season.