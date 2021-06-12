QPR transfer round-up: Charlton blow, door opens for January target, fresh competition for Hibs man

On the back of the departures of both Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel, last season was an impressive one for QPR.

Mark Warburton will be determined to ensure that progress continues and that will require some backing in the transfer market.

With that in mind, here are the latest rumours and reports concerning the R’s…

QPR handed blow in pursuit of Charlton man

Charlton forward Chuks Aneke is out of contract this summer, with the R’s understood to be among the clubs looking to capitalise.

However, Addicks boss Nigel Adkins has told London News Online that Aneke wants to stay at the Valley.

He said: “All the players who are out of contract have a right to see what else is out there.

“They have all said to me they want to stay, which is a big thing.

“But the business side of it has got to be done in terms of concluding their contracts.

“All I can do is tell them I want them to stay – that they have got a place to be if they want to be here.”

Door open for move for January target

QPR were linked with Southampton winger Josh Sims back in January and the 24-year-old is set to leave the South Coast club as a free agent this summer.

Sims spent last season on loan at Doncaster Rovers but it has recently been revealed they won’t be moving for him this summer.

That update has left the door open for the R’s to sign Sims, though it remains to be seen whether they’ll take action.

Galatasaray join race for R’s target

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous was linked with a move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium ahead of the summer after he was scouted by R’s director of football Les Ferdinand last season.

It seems the west London club face some fresh competition for him, however, as the Scottish Sun has reported that Turkish giants Galatasaray have now joined the race for him.