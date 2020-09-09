QPR transfer round-up: Celtic eye deal, Rangers man considered, Warburton plans revealed

Queens Park Rangers host Nottingham Forest this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship as the second tier gets underway for another year.

The Hoops have certainly had a busy off-period, even if it has been shorter than those in previous years, with plenty coming and going at W12.

Ebere Eze has gone, of course, whilst the likes of Rob Dickie and Lyndon Dykes have arrived and there still seems scope for more transfer news at the club in the final weeks of the window.

Here, we’re taking a look at some of the latest rumours doing the rounds in west London…

Osayi-Samuel race is on

The race for winger Bright Osayi-Samuel looks to be heating up with several sides credited with an interest in him at the moment.

The winger did look on for a move to Club Brugge and went on a tour there but decided against it, whilst he has also so far rejected the chance to extend his stay at QPR.

The player is hoping for Crystal Palace to launch a bid whilst Celtic and Rangers are also thought to be interested in him.

Jordan Jones a Bright replacement?

According to Teamtalk, Jordan Jones is one player that QPR are looking at as a replacement for Bright Osayi-Samuel if and when he leaves W12.

The winger joined Rangers from Kilmarnock but has not managed to really nail down a place in the Gers’ side and could be open for a move to earn more first-team football.

Warburton wants three

On a more general note, Mark Warburton would like to add three more players before the end of the transfer window in October.

According to West London Sport earlier this week, the QPR boss wants to sign a new defender, a new midfielder and a new attacker before the window is shut for business.

QPR have been busy in this market so far, and it looks as though that could continue for a while yet.

Quiz: What club did QPR sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14 Mauricio Isla joined on loan from which club? Lazio Inter Milan Juventus Fiorentina