QPR transfer round-up: Albert Adomah update, contract offer rejected as possibility of swap deal rejected

It may still be early days, but the 2021 summer transfer window has already been a busy one for QPR.

The club have already secured permanent deals for Jordy De Wijs, Sam Field and Charlie Austin, all of whom spent the second half of last season on loan at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

However, it seems as though work in the transfer market is far from over for Mark Warburton’s side, who will be looking to build on a strong end to the previous campaign, and there are plenty of reports continuing to emerge around the future of a number of individuals connected with the club.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the biggest QPR transfer stories of the last few days, right here.

Tom Carroll rejects contract offer

One player who it seems will not be back with QPR next season, is Tom Carroll.

The midfielder re-joined the club on a one-year deal last summer, and went on to make 24 appearances during what was an injury hit individual campaign, although he was still offered a new contract by QPR at the end of this season.

However, recent reports from West London Sport have now revealed that the 29-year-old has rejected that contract offer from QPR, with the midfielder said to be unhappy with the terms offered, meaning it is now thought to be unlikely that he will be part of Mark Warburton’s squad for the 2021/22 campaign.

Can you get 21/21 on this quiz every QPR fan should be able to get 1005 on?

1 of 21 When were QPR founded? 1880 1881 1882 1883

Bristol City’s Albert Adomah stance revealed

One player whose QPR future beyond this summer has still yet to be decided, is Albert Adomah.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World earlier this month, Adomah is considering a possible move this summer, amid Championship clubs such as Bristol City, Birmingham, Luton and Derby as well as League One side Ipswich.

Now reports from Bristol Live have claimed that Bristol City have yet to make official contact with the 33-year-old, and it has been suggested that they could be put of by Adomah’s age, potentially leaving the door for one of those other interested clubs to swoop for the QPR winger.

Bonne/Dozzell swap deal unlikely

In terms of incomings, it seems that QPR are making headway with their pursuit of Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell.

Recent reports from TWTD have revealed that QPR are leading the race to sign the 22-year-old, despite interest from Championship rivals Blackburn, and newly promoted Premier League side Brentford.

That had seemingly led to some suggestions that Dozzell could arrive at QPR as part of a swap deal that takes striker Macauley Bonne – who has scored three goals in 35 games for QPR since joining last summer – to Ipswich, although updates from West London Sport say that is unlikely, with Rangers keen to develop the attacker, who has two years – plus the option of another 12 months – on his R’s contract.