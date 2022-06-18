QPR transfer priority becomes clearer as they target key position

Championship side Queens Park Rangers are looking to bring in a forward during the summer with several potential deals currently being weighed up, as per a report from West London Sport.

The R’s are currently in need of addressing this area with Charlie Austin set to leave the club on the expiration of his contract – and has since been linked with a move elsewhere including second-tier rivals Reading.

However, he isn’t the only player to depart with previous loanee Andre Gray leaving last month and he is reported to be in advanced talks with Preston North End, with the Royals, Birmingham City and Cardiff City also believed to be interested in the 30-year-old who scored 10 goals in 28 league appearances last term.

This leaves Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne as their main two options, though their futures are also uncertain with the former being linked with a move away from Loftus Road and the latter spending last season at Ipswich Town.

In terms of players that could come in as a replacement for the likes of Austin and Gray, Cameron Archer may be someone that arrives in the English capital this summer with Michael Beale’s ties with Aston Villa potentially giving the R’s an advantage in their race for the 20-year-old.

However, it looks as though he’s just one of several options with Beale’s side looking at multiple deals at this stage as a key area they look to be prioritising.

The Verdict:

The R’s can’t afford to depend on Dykes so they need at least two additions to come in to provide Beale with the option to play two up top if he wants to, an option he may take if one or both of Ilias Chair and Chris Willock are injured.

Playing a 3-4-1-2 and a 3-4-2-1 seemed right for the R’s and they can certainly thrive in those systems once more – but the former may not be an option if there aren’t a sufficient number of options up top.

In fairness, both Chair and Willock should be starting but there are no guarantees that both will remain fit for much of the 2022/23 campaign and beyond – and they may need to switch things up if they are to sustain a push for promotion.

Dykes isn’t guaranteed to be a regular scorer next season either, so having an added amount of firepower can only be a good thing and this is why someone like Archer could be a shrewd addition for the west London outfit.

Ideally, they need to be looking for someone like Archer who has already proved they can be a reliable scorer in the second tier as opposed to Aaron Connolly or another player that hasn’t had a huge amount of experience in the division prior to their arrival at Loftus Road.