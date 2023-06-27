With Gareth Ainsworth and QPR able to pick up a crucial couple of victories towards the end of last season, the R's were able to retain their Championship status.

In the end, the club finished 20th in the second tier standings - a position they will surely hope to improve greatly upon in 2023/24.

Of course, a big part in whether or not they will be able to do that will depend on their recruitment this summer, and just how much they get things right or wrong in the transfer market.

With that being said, below, we've rounded up the latest transfer news surrounding Loftus Road at this moment in time.

Dykes signs new QPR contract

One huge transfer story surrounding the club at the time of writing revolves around striker Lyndon Dykes.

The Scottish international has been the subject of transfer interest from both Millwall and Rangers this summer, with both clubs looking to take advantage of the fact he had just one-year left on his QPR deal.

That is no longer the case, though, with the forward penning a new three-year deal that sees him tied down until 2026.

Dykes played an important role in helping keep the club up when he returned from illness last season and the hope will be he can really help them kick on when the season gets underway in August.

Gareth Ainsworth reaction to new Dykes deal

As you might expect, we heard from QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth when it was announced that Dykes was extending his stay at Loftus Road.

Ainsworth sounds very pleased to have kept hold of the forward.

"I am really pleased to be able to secure Lyndon because he’s been a fantastic servant so far for the club and he’s only going to get better." Ainsworth told QPR club media.

Gareth Ainsworth has said he is delighted to see Dykes sign a new deal.

“This is really good news and I’m sure he can lead the line really well for us this year.”

Ainsworth continued: “I was gutted he was out when I arrived last season but when he came back, he played a big part and I’m looking forward to getting the best out of him this season because with his international streak at the moment, he’s only going to get better,” Ainsworth said.

“He will run through a brick wall for the team because that’s the character he is.

“He’s at a great age, he loves this club, he gives everything for the club, and that’s part of the mantra that I want from my players.”

QPR agree to re-sign former player

Last but certainly not least, although not yet official, reports suggest QPR have signed one of their former players.

Indeed, as per Football Insider, the R's have agreed a deal to sign Paul Smyth on a free transfer from Leyton Orient.

Smyth's contract with Orient expires at the end of the month and he is now set to head to Loftus Road once again.

Smyth first signed for the club in 2017, but departed in 2021, for Orient, having played just 23 matches for the club.

Last season in League Two, Smyth scored ten goals and registered three assists.