Queens Park Rangers are in need of additions to their squad this summer in order for them to be competitive after they struggled for most of last season, with two players already through the door at Loftus Road.

Paul Smyth has returned to the club just two years after his departure, and it marks a reuniting with head coach Gareth Ainsworth, who signs him from Leyton Orient after his 10-goal haul last season, having previously managed him at Wycombe Wanderers.

Ziyad Larkeche has also joined from Fulham on a free transfer after his departure from the Cottagers, with the left-back signing a three-year deal.

What else is going on in terms of transfers though at the Hoops? Let's take a look at all the latest updates and gossip...

Willock and Dieng 'in talks' with Middlesbrough

There has been some interest in QPR's Senegal international goalkeeper Seny Dieng already this summer, with Middlesbrough and Hull City believed to be keen on the 28-year-old.

However, it is not just Dieng that Boro apparently want as according to Nizaar Kinsella of the Evening Standard, the Teessiders have been in talks with the R's about a double deal for Dieng and winger Chris Willock.

Like Dieng, Willock has just one year left on his contract and endured an indifferent campaign in 2022-23, getting it off to a flyer with six goals in nine games before fitness issues plagued him.

There is a twist however, with TeessideLive reporter Craig Johns claiming that Boro are now focusing on Australian stopper Thomas Glover ahead of Dieng, whilst there is said to be no interest in signing Willock. Make of that what you will...

QPR still in talks for Martin

Back in February when Neil Critchley was in charge at QPR, he brought in Chris Martin on a short-term deal following his release by Bristol City.

Martin scored four times for the R's in a short period of time but despite staying in talks with the veteran, his departure was announced a few days ago.

However, even though Critchley is keen to bring Martin to Blackpool with him this summer, QPR have not abandoned hope of keeping him at Loftus Road, according to Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop, who claims that the 34-year-old wants a longer deal than what is being offered.

Rumoured R's target wanted in League Two

According to the aforementioned Witcoop back in June, QPR boss Ainsworth was 'considering' a move for Dominic Gape to bolster his midfield options.

Gape was part of Ainsworth's midfield at Wycombe for a number of years but only played 14 times for the Chairboys in his one and only Championship season with the club in 2020-21 due to injuries.

Injuries once again were an issue for the 28-year-old last season and he was let go of this summer by Wanderers, but QPR were still thought to be looking into adding him as depth for their engine room.

Now though, another option for Gape has emerged, as FLW exclusively revealed earlier on Tuesday that he was training with League Two promotion hopefuls Stockport County in a bid to win a contract with the Hatters.