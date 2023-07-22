Highlights QPR has been relatively quiet in the transfer market, with three out of four summer signings so far free agents.

Reading FC have won the race to sign midfielder Lewis Wing, who had been without a club since leaving Wycombe Wanderers.

QPR, Stoke City, and Preston North End are interested in signing Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch, who has one year remaining on his contract.

Queens Park Rangers get their 2023/24 Championship season under way in two weeks.

Ahead of the season beginning, the R's have been relatively quiet in the transfer market so far, with three out of the four summer signings coming in as free agents.

There is still uncertainty surrounding the futures of some of their key players, but even without their departures, Gareth Ainsworth will be keen to further strengthen his side.

As the season is only around the corner, we could expect some movement in the coming days or weeks at QPR.

With that said, we have taken a look at all the latest transfer news regarding QPR Football Club…

Reading FC win Lewis Wing race

It was reported earlier this week by West London Sport, that QPR were looking to strengthen their midfield this summer and Lewis Wing was an option the club were considering.

However, it was then reported that Reading FC had joined the race for the free agent, according to Pete O’Rourke.

It has now been confirmed that the Royals have signed the 28-year-old, who had been without a club since leaving Wycombe Wanderers last month.

Wing enjoyed a fine campaign for the Chairboys last season, as he netted nine times and grabbed five assists in 44 league One games.

QPR interested in Lynden Gooch

QPR, along with Stoke City and Preston North End, are interested in signing Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch, as reported by Sunderland Nation (Sports Illustrated).

Gooch is Sunderland’s longest-serving player, joining the club at age 16 on a two-year scholarship.

The American has played nearly 250 games for the Black Cats, but has entered a crucial period as he’s got one year remaining on his contract at the club.

The 27-year-old has found himself down the pecking order on Wearside and with the club stating his deal won’t be extended beyond next summer, while he remains part of the first team, Sunderland won’t stand in his way if an offer were to come in.

The three clubs mentioned are believed to be interested in a deal.

QPR stance on Sinclair Armstrong

QPR are said to have received numerous transfer inquiries for Sinclair Armstrong this summer, as reported by West London Sport.

The 20-year-old started his career in Ireland, playing for Shamrock Rovers, but in 2020 he made a move to England, joining QPR.

The young forward has played 24 times for the R's, but is yet to grab his first senior goal for the club.

Since linking up with the Championship outfit, Armstrong has had two loan spells in non-league, Torquay United and Aldershot Town.

While you could be forgiven for thinking another loan is on the cards, West London Sport believe Ainsworth is keen to keep hold of the striker despite interest from elsewhere.

Sheffield Wednesday and Lincoln City had previous interest in the 20-year-old in January, it remains to be seen if they still hold that interest. But, even if that’s not the case teams in England are seemingly keen on a deal for Armstrong this summer.