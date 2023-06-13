QPR are facing a huge summer under Gareth Ainsworth as they look to strengthen their squad, so they avoid a repeat of the 2022/23 season.

QPR stayed in the Championship despite being dragged into a relegation battle as they failed to generate consistent results in the second half of last season.

With several key players attracting interest from other clubs, and Ainsworth wanting to deploy a different style of play to previous managers at the club, there's likely to be a significant transition over the next few weeks.

Rob Dickie has already departed to Bristol City, the club will need to replace him as well as those who potentially face the exit door at Loftus Road.

With that in mind, we've decided to take a look at the transfer news surrounding QPR.

Leicester City eye Ilias Chair deal

Chair will undoubtedly be attracting interest this summer considering his consistency over the last two seasons.

Despite team inconsistency, Chair has managed to remain one of the Championship's most effective creators. The Moroccan international has managed 14 goal contributions across the last two seasons, whilst averaging an average of 2.6 key passes per game according to WhoScored.

That has ultimately caught the eye of Leicester City, with the Foxes interested in bringing in Chair should James Maddison be sold this summer according to Football Insider.

With two years left on his contract, QPR will have the upper hand when it comes to negotiating any possible deal for the playmaker.

Lyndon Dykes likely to be sold this summer

According to Football League World sources, Dykes has failed to agree terms over a new deal and is likely to be sold this summer.

Dykes signed a four-year deal with the R's when he signed in 2020 and is entering the final 12 months of his deal. However, having failed to agree on a new contract, Ainsworth will sanction a sale of the Scotland international to generate funds for a squad rebuild.

There has been ongoing interest in Dykes from Rangers, with former R's boss Mick Beale interested in being reunited with the target man.

Blackburn have also been cited with interest as they look to replace Ben Brereton-Diaz, although bids for the forward have yet to materialise.

Gareth Ainsworth eyes reunion with Lewis Wing

QPR have been looking at bringing Lewis Wing to Loftus Road according to Sunday Mirror journalist Darren Witcoop.

Ainsworth signed for Wycombe Wanderers last summer before the midfielder opted not to extend his 12-month stay at Adams Park, leaving him as a free agent going into the summer.

They do face competition for the midfielder though, with Preston North End and Rotherham United also looking at signing the former Middlesbrough player.

Wing scored nine goals and assisted five during his time at Wycombe as he looks to choose his next club.