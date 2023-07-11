Queens Park Rangers are in desperate need of further additions to their squad this summer in order for them to be competitive in next season's Championship.

It looks set to be an important summer for QPR as they look to forget last season and improve upon their 20th placed finish under new boss Gareth Ainsworth.

The 2022/23 season collapsed in fairly dramatic circumstances, having started well under Michael Beale, who was leading the R's on a promotion charge before he was poached by Scottish giants Rangers.

Neil Critchley was then placed in charge at Loftus Road in his absence, but the team’s form continued to spiral, leading to yet another managerial switch for the club.

That came in the form of Ainsworth, who departed Wycombe Wanderers after 11 years as the club's manager to take his place in the dugout.

He has managed the club since February and has so far taken charge of 13 games, winning three and drawing a further two, guiding them to safety in the process.

However, there have been many changes behind the scenes and in terms of the playing squad this summer already in West London, with many key players departing the club at the start of the window.

QPR's captain, Stefan Johansen, has left the club alongside Rob Dickie, Luke Amos, Chris Martin, Olamide Shodipo, and first-choice goalkeeper Seny Dieng has also joined Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

In terms of incomings, Paul Smyth has returned to the club just two years after his departure, and it also marks a reuniting with Ainsworth, who brings him in from Leyton Orient after his 10-goal haul last season, having previously managed him at Wycombe Wanderers.

Taylor Richards loan from Brighton and Hove Albion has been made permanent, and Ziyad Larkeche has also joined from Fulham on a free transfer after his departure from the Cottagers, with the left-back signing a three-year deal to complete QPR's transfer business so far.

What is the latest Queens Park Rangers transfer news?

With that in mind, here, we look at all the latest news surrounding QPR's transfer window plans…

Lewis Wing

Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop claimed in late May that QPR were one of the clubs interested in Wing, along with two other Championship outfits in the form of Rotherham United and Preston North End.

However, Witcoop has now said that QPR are the 'front-runners' to sign Wing this summer on a free transfer and reunite him with Ainsworth, who coached the midfielder at Wycombe.

Wing scored nine times from midfield for Wycombe in League One last season and has plenty of Championship experience, featuring 80 times for Middlesbrough in the second tier and also played 20 matches for Rotherham as well when on loan at the Millers.

Marc Leonard

The R's are interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Marc Leonard, according to Darren Witcoop.

Leonard joined Brighton in 2018 after coming through the ranks at Scottish Premiership side Hearts, but spent the whole of last season in League Two with Northampton Town, where he impressed in League Two.

The 21-year-old, who can operate in various central-midfield roles has appeared only twice for the Seagulls in their first-team but could leave this summer for Ainsworth's side.

Bobby Thomas

QPR are also interested in signing Burnley defender Bobby Thomas, according to Alan Nixon via his Patreon account.

The 22-year-old is expected to leave Turf Moor on a loan deal again this summer, having been at Barnsley for the second half of last season and QPR are keen on signing the player.

It now appears as though he will be playing in the Championship during the 2023/24 season, as QPR are keen, but they also face competition from Cardiff City.

Matt Godden

Godden is on the shortlist of League One promotion chasers Derby County this summer, according to Alan Nixon via Patreon.

The 31-year-old has just one year remaining on his deal at the CBS Arena, but Derby also face competition from the division above in the form of QPR and Ipswich Town.

That's according to DerbyshireLive, who say Paul Warne's side have significant competition from the pair both believed to be showing an interest as well in adding the centre-forward to their ranks. Godden has scored 41 goals in 115 games under Mark Robins across League One and the Championship.