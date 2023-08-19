Queens Park Rangers have had a mixed bag of results from their opening two Sky Bet Championship outings, after a heavy 4-0 defeat at Watford on the opening day, followed by another away fixture that saw three points with a 2-1 success at Cardiff last weekend.

The West Londoners had been tipped to struggle by many pundits and outsiders before a ball was even kicked two weeks ago due to a major squad overhaul, discontent behind the scenes at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and the club's abhorrent form so far this calendar year.

Throughout the summer, Rangers' eccentric boss Gareth Ainsworth has seen seven players come through the door, so with just two weeks of the summer window remaining, what is the latest regarding transfers in West London?

"I want to keep the best players" - Ainsworth addresses Chris Willock ituation

After already losing a handful of influential players across the summer in the form of Rob Dickie, Stefan Johansen & Seny Dieng, what would compile Ainsworth and Rangers fans' miserymore so would be to lose Chris Willock.

Willock came off the bench in QPR's heavy defeat at Vicarage Road before being absent in the 2-1 win at Cardiff through injury.

In recent days, speculation has emerged linking Willock with division rivals Bristol City. The Robins' interest was revealed exclusively by Football League World, but they could find it difficult to meet the winger's wage demands.

Middlesbrough were linked in the 25-year-old came earlier in the window, but with this speculation dying down of late t remains unclear whether the North East club will rekindle their interest.

Ainsworth has stated he wants his key players to remain at the club as per West London Sport, despite Darren Witcoop reporting that the R's would rather offload Willock instead of fellow playmaker Ilias Chair who is linked with Leicester City.

“He’s a player who is definitely in my plans.

“I want to keep the best players at this club and Chris Willock is definitely in that category.” Ainsworth added.

Premier League duo linked with potential loan moves

After already making seven signings so far in the window, Ainsworth's hunger to add further depth and quality has continued in its latter stages, and a duo of Premier League players have been linked with loan moves to West London.

On Thursday, FLW also exclusively revealed Rangers' interest in Fulham forward Jay Stansfield alongside Sunderland and Millwall.

The 20-year-old gathered sixteen goal contributions in 36 games for Exeter last season in League One, and looks destined to further his development in the second tier.

Whilst the Cottagers are eager for this continue, Aleksandar Mitrovic's situation could put a deal on hold despite interest from Al Hilal.

Witcoop also reports that QPR face more divisional competition from Stoke and Blackburn over the loan signing of young Brighton midfielder Andy Moran.

The highly rated prospect has recently penned a deal until 2027 with the Seagulls, who look to further his talent in senior football after an impressive Premier League 2 campaign for the club's youth side with 10 goals and 6 assists from 19 appearances last campaign. The Ireland youth international also made his professional debut in a 4-1 away win at Everton in January.

This would be the second deal the clubs have worked on this summer, as Taylor Richards made his move from the South Coast permanent despite a below-par campaign.