Queens Park Rangers could be set for a busy couple of weeks in the January transfer window, as Marti Cifuentes looks to strengthen his squad for the second half of the season.

The Rs have already brought in one new signing this month, with Ronnie Edwards having joined the club on loan from Premier League side Southampton, and they are now being linked with further additions before the end of the transfer window.

QPR currently sit mid-table in the Championship after a good run of form which has seen them only lose once in their last 11 league matches, with just eight points now separating them from the top-six in the second tier.

Cifuentes will hope to see his side continue that positive momentum despite suffering defeat at the hands of Leicester City in the FA Cup Third Round at the weekend, and a few new signings before the end of January could improve Rangers' chances of enjoying a successful second half of the campaign.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the latest transfer news regarding the Hoops.

QPR linked with Burnley defender

According to Swedish outlet Expressen, QPR are one of the clubs interested in defender Hjalmar Ekdal, who is currently out of favour at fellow Championship side Burnley.

Stoke City and Scottish giants Rangers are also keen on the 26-year-old, while Empoli and Sampdoria are keeping tabs on the situation in Italy.

Ekdal made eight Premier League appearances for the Clarets last season, but he has only featured in the FA Cup so far this term. Therefore, a move away could be on the cards, and QPR are in the race for his signature.

QPR plotting Celtic deal

Championship duo QPR and Hull City are both interested in Celtic left-back Greg Taylor, who is set to be out of contract at the end of the season, as per Hull Live.

The Scotland international is also reportedly attracting interest from abroad, with Trabzonspor and Dinamo Zagreb also poised to make a move if he does sign a contract extension with the Scottish champions.

Taylor is open to extending his stay at Celtic, but if he cannot agree fresh terms, QPR are keen on the former Kilmarnock man.

QPR join Blackburn Rovers in Crystal Palace pursuit

QPR have joined Blackburn Rovers in the race to sign Jeffrey Schlupp from Crystal Palace, according to journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon account.

The Rs could face further competition from teams in the MLS if Schlupp is allowed to leave Selhurst Park.

Jeffrey Schlupp's Premier League stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 279 22 15

Palace boss Oliver Glasner has revealed that he would like to keep Schlupp at the club, but admitted that the versatile 32-year-old may be allowed to leave if he requests a transfer.

Dixon-Bonner set to leave QPR on loan

QPR are ready to allow midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner to leave the club on loan, according to West London Sport.

Several clubs have reportedly enquired about the availability of the 24-year-old, who penned a new deal at Loftus Road in the summer.

He has been limited to just three substitute appearances in the Championship this season, so would definitely benefit from a temporary move away for the remainder of the campaign.

Portsmouth set to beat QPR in race for exciting striker

Portsmouth have won the race to sign Australian teenager Thomas Waddingham from Brisbane Roar, having seen off competition from both QPR and Sheffield Wednesday, as per journalist Mike McGrath.

The promising striker would have been a shrewd addition for the Rs, especially as he may have been available for a reasonable price considering the financial issues that are impacting Brisbane Roar at present.

Amid reports in Germany that Zan Celar wants to leave Loftus Road this month, a new striker could be high on Cifuentes' list of priorities, although the QPR boss has made it clear that he would like to keep the Slovenian forward beyond this month despite him having been linked with Werder Bremen.