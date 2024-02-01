Queens Park Rangers are in a tough spot in the league, but some transfer deadline day news should lift the spirits of the fans.

The January transfer window hasn't been full of things to shout about for fans of the Rs. There's less than half a day left in the window, and they have only signed one player in the window. That solo deal was to sign Swiss striker Michael Frey from Royal Antwerp.

Queens Park Rangers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Asmir Begovic Everton Permanent Morgan Fox Stoke City Permanent Jack Colback Nottingham Forest Permanent Paul Smyth Leyton Orient Permanent Ziyad Larkeche Fulham Permanent Steve Cook Nottingham Forest Permanent Taylor Richards Brighton Permanent Reggie Cannon Free Agent Permanent Michael Frey Royal Antwerp Permanent

He is QPR's ninth signing of the season, but there are reports surrounding the club that suggest they could be active in the final hours of the January window.

Ilias Chair set to stay with QPR

The talented winger has been attracting interest from Championship clubs for a long time now. According to Darren Witcoop, Birmingham City put in an offer for the Morrocan last week, which was rejected. Witcoop added that the Blues are not expected to go back in for Chair.

The 26-year-old has scored and assisted once over the last two games, with the Rs taking three points from their home game against Millwall, and a 1-1 draw away at fellow relegation-battlers Huddersfield Town in their last outing.

Related Chances of QPR star exiting revealed amid failed Birmingham City bid and Leicester City interest Chair has been the subject of interest from a couple of Championship clubs - but the R's look set to retain him.

QPR targeting Crystal Palace winger

20-year-old Malcolm Ebiowei is being looked at by Championship sides late in the January window; one of them is the Rs. They are interested in bringing Ebiowei to Loftus Road, as per Darren Witcoop, but they will face competition in their pursuit. Blackburn Rovers are also said to want the 20-year-old on loan until the end of the season.

The Palace winger already has Championship experience. He joined Hull City in the 2023 January transfer window. His time there wasn't massively productive. Ebiowei played in 12 total Championship matches for the Tigers, only five of which were starts, and he wasn't able to register a goal or assist in that time.

He has played in three Premier League games for his parent club, and he was also on loan with Derby in the 2021/22 season. He scored once and provided two assists in his time with the Rams.

QPR targeting Luton Town midfielder

QPR are one of three Championship clubs that are looking to sign Scottish international Allan Campbell before tonight's 11pm deadline, according to Football Insider. The other two clubs involved in the race for the central midfielder are Birmingham City and Rotherham United.

Campbell has been on loan with Millwall so far this season, after being a major contributor in Luton's promotion-winning season last time out. He started in 38 games for the Hatters throughout the 2022/23 season but didn't feature at all in the playoff semi-finals against Sunderland, or the final against Coventry City, at Wembley.

If the Scottish international does end up joining one of the three clubs who are all pushing to avoid relegation this season, not only will it be a big boost for them in their hunt for survival, but it'll also be damaging to the other two teams' hopes.