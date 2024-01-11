It has arguably been a worryingly quiet January transfer window so far for those of a QPR persuasion.

As yet, there have been no additions or departures at Loftus Road since the market opened once again at the turn of the year.

Given Marti Cifuentes' side currently sit 23rd in the Championship table, four points from safety, having failed to win any of their last seven games in all competitions.

Consequently, it is likely those connected with the club will be keen to see an increase in the amount of business done by QPR between now and the window closing on February 1st.

That way, they will be hopeful of strengthening the squad available to Cifuentes, in order to give themselves the best possible chance of getting out of trouble, and avoid relegation from the Championship to League One.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at all the latest QPR transfer news to have emerged recently, right here.

Chris Martin linked with QPR return

Goals from centre forward have been something of a problem for QPR this season, with Lyndon Dykes, Sinclair Armstrong, Charlie Kelman, Paul Smyth and Rayan Kolli managing just six between them in the Championship since the start of the campaign.

As a result, it seems as though that is a position the club will want to strengthen in over the course of this month, and that may come in the form of a familiar face, in Chris Martin.

The striker spent the second half of last season with QPR, scoring four goals in 16 games, before being released in the summer upon the expiry of his contract. He then went onto join Bristol Rovers ahead of the start of this season, and has now made a total of 19 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals.

That appears to be attracting attention from the Championship, with journalist Daniel Marsh reporting that QPR, along with another of Martin's former club - Bristol City - and a top League One side, are eyeing a deal for the 35-year-old, whose short-term contract at the Memorial Stadium is set to expire this month.

Ugbo set for Sheffield Wednesday after QPR name-drop

One apparent striker target who it seems QPR could be set to miss out on this month, is Ike Ugbo.

The 25-year-old is spent the first half of this season on loan with another Championship side Cardiff City, from French club Troyes, but has found thing tough in the Welsh capital, scoring just four goals in 22 appearances in all competitions.

As a result, the striker has been sent out on loan elsewhere this month, and journalist Darren Witcoop had identified QPR as a potential destination for the former Chelsea youngster.

However, it now seems as though such a move is unlikely to happen, with it having now been confirmed that QPR's Championship relegation rivals Sheffield Wednesday, have signed the striker on loan until the end of the season, meaning the R's will now have to look elsewhere in their own search for additional attacking firepower this month.