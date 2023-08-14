Queens Park Rangers are hoping to build on their first win of the new Championship season by adding more firepower to their attack.

20-year-old Irish striker Sinclair Armstrong bagged his first goal for the club in Saturday's 2-1 win at Cardiff City, but Gareth Ainsworth is still looking for more options upfront in what remains of the summer transfer window.

The Evening Standard have reported that QPR are keen to bring Fulham striker Jay Stansfield to the club on a season-long loan deal, and have asked their west London rivals about his availability.

Why do QPR want Jay Stansfield?

Stansfield is an England under-20 international and showcased his quality during a loan spell with hometown club Exeter City in League One last season.

The 20-year-old scored nine goals and collected eight assists across all competitions at St.James Park, helping the Grecians record a comfortable mid-table finish in the process.

The move was an emotional one for Stansfield, as Exeter were the club his father Adam was playing for when he tragically died in 2010.

Stansfield wore his late father's number nine shirt during his time in Devon after it had previously been retired following his death.

He has made nine appearances for the Fulham first team, with the most recent coming as a late substitute in a 2-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal in August 2022.

Exeter were keen to extend Stansfield's loan for another season, but FLW exclusively revealed last month that Fulham want the striker to continue his career development in the Championship.

The Evening Standard report suggests that there are three other second-tier clubs who are also interested in acquiring Stansfield's services for the year.

What forward options do QPR currently have?

Following Chris Martin's departure in the summer, the only out-and-out strikers in Ainsworth's squad are youngster Armstrong and Scottish international Lyndon Dykes.

Both started in the win at Cardiff, but it is clear that the QPR boss would be left short of options if one of them were to suffer an injury.

Charlie Kelman is also on the books at Loftus Road, although he was left out of the matchday squad for the victory in south Wales.

With QPR scoring just 44 goals last term as they narrowly avoided relegation to League One, it is clear that Ainsworth has decided to bolster his attack in the coming weeks.

What other transfer business have QPR done?

QPR have largely been restricted to bringing in free transfers due to Financial Fair Play concerns.

Paul Smyth, Asmir Begovic, Ziyad Larkeche, Morgan Fox, Jack Colback and Steve Cook have all joined the ranks at Loftus Road.

After starting the Championship season with a harrowing 4-0 defeat at Watford, debuts for Smyth and Cook helped to inspire a change in fortunes at Cardiff and provide some much needed optimism for the rest of the season.

With a forward addition yet to be added to the mix, it could well be that the loan signing of Stansfield could act as the final piece of the puzzle as QPR look to stave off relegation once more.