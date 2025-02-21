This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Karamoko Dembele has been rated as QPR’s most valuable player, with the attacking midfielder set to join the club on a permanent basis this summer.

The 21-year-old joined the R’s in the summer on an initial loan deal from Brest, and it was confirmed by the Championship side that the deal would be made permanent at the end of this campaign.

Upon his arrival, Dembele impressed for QPR, scoring once and registering three assists in ten appearances before suffering a knee injury in October.

Karamoko Dembele tipped for a bright future at QPR with permanent deal pending

That issue required surgery, meaning Dembele has been out for the past few months, although he is nearing a return, which will be a welcome boost for Marti Cifuentes as his QPR side look to reach the play-offs.

Karamoko Dembele's QPR Championship Stats 2024-25 - As Per Sofascore Appearances 10 Goals 1 Assists 3 Shots per game 1.5 Touches per game 42.4 Big chances created 2 Key passes per game 2.0 Successful dribbles per game 1.4 Fouled per game 2.2

However, Dembele has been brought in with the long-term in mind, and fan pundit Louis was confident that the ex-Celtic youngster will go on to have a good career, as he claimed he is the most valuable asset at the club right now.

“A lot of people would say Ilias Chair is our biggest asset, but in terms of players being younger and having tons of ability, and potential, I’d have to say Dembele is the most prized asset," Louis told FLW.

“Obviously, he has been out for a long time with an injury, but you can’t forget how good he was in his first few games for us. He was honestly unbelievable.

"I’ve seen good players at QPR, but his ability looks a joke, and it’s just gutting that he had a long-term injury, and hopefully we see him back soon because he will add so much more to our attack.

“He is only 21, and he tore it up in League One for Blackpool, and we’re signing him on a permanent deal in the summer, that has all been agreed.

“If he kicks on again at this level, which I’m sure he will do, and adds more numbers to his game, and effects the game like he did prior to his injury, he could become one of the best players in this league.

“At his age, and the potential he has, you’d be looking at a minimum of £10m plus. We could have a real, real player on our hands.

"Hopefully we see Dembele stay with us for a long period of time, but if he was to continue the way he was prior to injury, clubs are obviously going to look at him, and we’ll be lucky to keep him for as long as we hope.

“Fingers crossed he does a lot of good things with us, and maybe moves on in the future, but you don’t want to be thinking about that right now. In terms of age, ability and potential, Dembele is the biggest asset.”

Karamoko Dembele can flourish at QPR when he recovers from knee injury

There has been a lot of hype around Dembele for years now after his emergence at Celtic, so you sometimes forget that he is still so young.

Even though he has only had a brief run of games for the R’s, his quality was evident, and many would agree he has the potential to be a top Championship player.

Of course, it’s now down to Dembele to prove that, and he could have a significant role to play for QPR over the next few months as they look to finish in the top six.