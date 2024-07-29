This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers hold aims of finally progressing up the Championship table this forthcoming season, but Lyndon Dykes may not be around for the ride as clubs continue to be interested in his services.

With Marti Cifuentes at the wheel, despite having well-documented limitations when it comes to spending power in the transfer market, there is genuine optimism which surrounds this corner of West London for the first time in a long time.

After a dismal continuation of form carried on into the early parts of last campaign under Gareth Ainsworth, Cifuentes was able to mastermind a strong ending to the season which included statement victories against both Leicester City and Leeds United, eventually finishing in 18th, six points above the dreaded relegation trap door.

Regardless of the upturn in form, goalscoring efficiency wasn't exactly a strong point of Rangers' last season, scoring just 47 times in 46 games, and part of that was the aforementioned Dykes, who only chipped in with six goals in 41 league appearances for the club.

QPR urged to part ways with Lyndon Dykes

The Australian-born forward's form at Loftus Road across a four-year period has made him a source of frustration among supporters, and FLW's QPR fan pundit, Louis Moir, has urged the club to part ways with the 28-year-old amid interest from SPFL side, Rangers.

"I think Rangers have been linked with Dykes a couple of times, and I'm hopeful that this time it's actually true," Moir told Football League World.

"He needs to move on now, because it feels like he's been at QPR for too long, and he hasn't been very good.

"He's not a consistent goalscorer and I think it was the wrong decision giving him a new contract under Ainsworth and the wrong decision that we rejected a bid from Millwall.

"It seems like we've had opportunities to get rid of him, and we haven't.

Lyndon Dykes' stats for QPR Apps 163 Goals 36 Assists 12 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As of 27/07/24)

"Will we get as much for him as we could've done a year or two ago? Probably not.

"But, I'm sure we could well make a profit on him, and you're going to have to sell him if a decent offer comes in."

"He's not been good over his time at the club. He's certainly one of the most inconsistent players I've seen.

"He obviously goes through spells where he doesn't score goals, and that's not what you want from your main striker at the club, which he has been in the last couple of years, and the chances he's missed.

"I've not seen a striker like him who's missed so many easy chances like him in the past few years.

"I'd be looking to sell him now. There's been rumours that Blackburn want him, so you never know, there could be a bidding war between themselves and Rangers and create an impression for other clubs.

"Hopefully (the link) is true, and I would definitely get rid for the right price."

Rangers and Blackburn Rovers interested in acquiring Lyndon Dykes

As Moir referred to, this isn't the first time which Dykes has reportedly been of interest to the Light Blues, with recent reports emerging via HITC that Phillipe Clement has identified the former Livingston man and his Tartan Army teammate, Lawrance Shankland as options to bolster the Gers' front line.

The 28-year-old was the subject of interest from the SPFL side back in June 2023, as they were then managed by former QPR boss Michael Beale, as well as links to both Rangers and their Old Firm rivals Celtic back in October 2021.

That was at a time when current Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace hailed the striker for a purple patch in front of goal, and whilst such prolificacy hasn't continued in the subsequent seasons which have followed, the Ewood Park boss is said to be keen on landing the services of his former colleague, although a swap deal or a prior sale from the East Lancashire club may need to be made to allow for such circumstances.

QPR may have already found their Lyndon Dykes replacement in Zan Celar

The recent signing of Slovenian international Zan Celar has proven that Cifuentes is looking to address the aforementioned goalscoring problems the club suffered last season, with the former FC Lugano man and Hull City target netting 21 times across all competitions for the Swiss outfit last season.

Furthermore, Sinclair Armstrong, who only netted once in the Championship last season, has been sold for £2.5 million to Bristol City, and Dykes could soon be following him out of the exit door.

This could be the best move for all parties, although it remains to be seen the price which Rangers are willing to pay, should they acquire the striker's services, and whether it will make QPR a profit on their initial £2 million deal or come close to Millwall's £3 million bid of 18 months ago.

Dykes does still have two years left on his current deal with the club, so they hold a sheer amount of power in any forthcoming negotiations, but the time does seem right for him to pursue a new adventure.