Queens Park Rangers have endured a difficult start to the season, but they will hope to kick-on and improve under Marti Cifuentes.

The Spaniard did a fine job following his appointment in the previous campaign, as the R’s secured safety with relative ease despite the new boss inheriting a club in the relegation zone and in a mess.

A key reason for that was QPR’s home form, as Loftus Road became a fortress for the Londoners, with the home support making it a difficult place to play for the opposition as they backed the team.

Championship Table, as of 15/10/24 Team P GD Pts 21 Luton Town 9 -7 8 22 QPR 9 -7 7 23 Portsmouth 9 -11 5 24 Cardiff City 9 -14 5

QPR urged to make Loftus Road change

The famous old stadium is regarded as one of the best in the league when it comes to creating an atmosphere, and it has seen a lot of memorable moments since QPR moved to the ground in 1917.

However, even though it’s an old-school English ground, there are areas to improve, and when quizzed by FLW on what change he would make, fan pundit Louis highlighted one specific problem from his seat.

He said: “In terms of structure, there’s not a lot you can do to Loftus Road really, with how old it is, but there are things inside the ground you can change or adapt.

“It may sound like a silly thing, but, where I sit, as a season ticket holder, it’s a big issue. The sound from the speakers is too loud, especially at half-time. I don’t know if it’s like that in other parts of the ground, but where I am in South Africa Road, in Block G, the speakers are so loud.

“You’re trying to have a conversation with people at half-time and you genuinely can’t hear yourself think. Even prior to the game as well, it’s way too loud. I can only imagine what our older fans sitting in and around me are thinking if I feel this.

“That’s one thing that needs to be addressed, because it’s a bit ridiculous, and it can do your head in at times. If you’re not winning games, and you’re hearing that at half-time, it’s deafening, and you don’t want that in your head every other week. So, hopefully, they might take a look at that, and I don’t know if it’s in other parts of the ground, but it’s an annoying issue.”

QPR must do all they can to improve the fan experience

This seems like a relatively straightforward change for the club to make, and they would benefit from asking other season ticket holders about how they can enhance the fan experience - as all clubs should.

It has been reported that QPR are seeking investment as they look to build a state-of-the-art stadium moving forward, and it could be argued that Loftus Road has fallen behind some modern grounds.

However, that traditional aspect makes it a favourite with some, and there’s no denying that it can help the team, as it’s a tight stadium with the fans right next to the pitch, which can make it intimidating and atmospheric.

So, Cifuentes will be hoping to use that to QPR’s advantage this season, but it would be nice if the club did make a few tweaks to ensure visiting Loftus Road is as enjoyable as possible for the home fans.