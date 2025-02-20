This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

QPR have been told to do all they can to sign Grady Diangana in the summer, with the West Brom man set to be a free agent as it stands.

The winger was hugely influential for Albion when they won promotion in the 2019/20 campaign under Slaven Bilic, with the Baggies then agreeing a deal worth up to £18m to ensure his stay at The Hawthorns became a permanent one.

Since then, Diangana has struggled to replicate his best form, even though there have been flashes of his undoubted ability over the years.

And, with his deal running out in a matter of months, there are serious doubts about his long-term future, so he is sure to be weighing up his options.

QPR told to pursue Grady Diangana deal

Diangana’s contract status is sure to have put clubs on alert, and when quizzed by FLW over which one potential free agent that QPR should sign, fan pundit Louis identified the 26-year-old Albion man as the perfect addition.

“There are quite a few players coming to the end of their contract that I’d like to see QPR make a move for, and one in particular is Grady Diangana. For me, on his day he is an electric winger, and a very, very good player at this level.

“When I’ve watched him, he’s always done something, he has turned up and he looks a threat.

“At the moment, you could argue we don’t need another winger, because we’ve got Smyth, Dembele coming back, although he is better as a number ten, we’ve got Saito who we’re not guaranteed to sign, and Yang on loan from Spurs.

“In Diangana, you’d be getting someone who has got Championship experience, is still at a relatively good age, and he can cause problems in this division - he has certainly caused us issues in the past!

“He is a player I rate highly, and his days at West Brom might be numbered, and if he doesn’t get a new deal there, someone is sure to snap him up.”

QPR set for busy summer under Marti Cifuentes

It’s an exciting time to be a QPR fan, as they appear to have a brilliant manager in place with Cifuentes.

He kept the Londoners in the league last season with ease, despite inheriting a side in a dismal position, and they’ve now kicked on considerably after a slow start to the current campaign, with the play-offs a realistic aim.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 5 Blackburn Rovers 33 8 51 6 West Brom 33 11 48 7 Coventry City 33 3 47 8 Bristol City 33 4 46 9 Sheffield Wednesday 33 -4 45 10 Watford 33 -5 45 11 Middlesbrough 32 7 44 12 Norwich City 33 6 44 13 QPR 33 -2 44

Whether they can reach the top six or not, they’re taking positive strides, and the next step for the club is to back Cifuentes as much as possible to bring in quality.

So, whether Diangana is a realistic option financially, he is the sort of talent they should be trying to add to the squad, as there needs to be a focus on quality over quantity when the window opens.