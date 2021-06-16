QPR to offer outgoing Sheffield Wednesday player Championship lifeline

Queens Park Rangers will reunite Moses Odubajo with Mark Warburton if he proves his fitness to the R’s over the course of pre-season.

A report from West London Sport has revealed that Todd Kane is set to move on this summer and leaves QPR on the lookout for two new full-backs this summer.

They then go on to reveal that Odubajo has been invited to train with the R’s on the back of his release from Sheffield Wednesday.

Warburton previously worked with Odubajo at Brentford and is regarded as the R’s potential replacement for Kane if he manages to prove his fitness over the course of pre-season.

Sheffield Wednesday had recruited Odubajo ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, with Steve Bruce bringing in the versatile full-back as an early summer signing after enjoying success with him at Hull City previously. Bruce, though, would move on to Newcastle United and not lead Wednesday into the new season.

Odubajo has made 46 appearances across all competitions during his two-year stay at Hillsborough, but that time in South Yorkshire has been blighted by injuries and he managed only 18 appearances last season.

Wednesday were relegated into League One at the end of 2020/21, which has coincided with Odubajo’s release.

The Verdict

This would be steady business for QPR as they look to replace Kane.

Odubajo has proven previously with Hull and Brentford that he’s a good player at Championship level, with injuries the only thing really holding him back at Sheffield Wednesday.

Warburton knows what he can offer too, which you feel is important.

The key thing is the defender proving his fitness. If he does that, it’s great news for QPR. If he doesn’t, they move on without too much fuss.

