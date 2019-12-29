QPR to compete with Championship rivals for signing of 21 y/o attacker

QPR and Preston North End are both interested in signing Salford City attacker Brandon Thomas-Asante in the January transfer window, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

The Championship duo are both said to be looking to add to their attacking options when the market reopens next week, and it appears that the winger has emerged on the radar of both teams.

According to the latest reports, both Rangers and North End are among a number of clubs to have monitored the progress of the winger throughout the course of the season so far.

Thomas-Asante only joined Salford in September, and has already impressed with his performances for the League Two side to attract that interest from further up the divisions, making ten appearances in all competitions for the Ammies, scoring his first goal for the club in their 3-1 win over Crewe on Boxing Day.

It is thought that Salford manager Graham Alexander is keen to retain the services of his new attacking outlet, but that the club are bracing themselves for interest in coming weeks if Thomas-Asante continues to impress.

The 21-year-old only signed a contract with Salford until the end of the season, allowing him to leave the club for free next summer, and potentially giving the likes of QPR and Preston the chance to sign him for a reduced price in January.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one.

Preston in particular look like they could do with adding some fresh attacking options to their side in January, so you can understand why they may be keen on a player such as Thomas-Asante.

It does seem something of a risk however, to rely on a player who has never played at Championship level before such as Thomas-Asante, although the level of interest from the second-tier should help the attacker’s confidence in his ability to make the step up, something you feel he will be keen to do.