Queens Park Rangers' season has been very much a rollercoaster, and if seemingly getting on top of their horrendous start, there is the slightest chance that they are dragged back into the relegation battle before 2024/25 comes to an end.

Just seven points separate the R's and Derby County, who occupy the final spot in the bottom three, and with their form on a huge downturn, there will be some concerns at Loftus Road once the international break is over.

However, Marti Cifuentes' side were able to take a point off league leaders Leeds United on Saturday, and while they did let a two-goal lead slip, they showed marked improvements in their performance against the Whites.

Nevertheless, it is clear to see that fresh faces are needed to help bridge that gap to the top six battle next season in the Championship and this will mean players will need to be let go of to help free up space in the QPR squad.

Jake Clarke-Salter named in QPR player sale debate

Four defeats in their last five league games has seen the R's play-off push end prematurely, with a 12-point gap now separating themselves and West Bromwich Albion in sixth.

Cifuentes will have already drawn up plans for the summer transfer window to help make his team more competitive for the 2025/26 campaign and this will include letting go some of those who are struggling for consistency.

Football League World has asked their QPR Fan Pundit, Louis Moir, which player he believes his team could sell for the most this summer and what price-tag he would put on him.

He told FLW: "I mean out of the current squad, a lot of them have been new signings and players you don't really want to get rid of. But I think Jake Clarke-Salter could well be one that we may look to sell in the summer.

"His contract expires in a couple of years I think, so there's room there to still get a decent fee for him. But as good as he is and you know, as much as I want to see him stay fit and be arguably the best centre-half at the club and play every week, you just can't trust him.

"You cannot trust his fitness. I mean, look at it now, it seems like he was all good and then suddenly he's out injured and he's out injured for weeks on weeks. It is so annoying, but I just feel it could well be time to just maybe sell him and get some money for him before it's too late."

Louis continued: "I still think clubs would be attracted to him. I still think we could potentially get a few million, maybe £4m-£5m for him. It's just his track record of injuries.

"We thought it was maybe sorted last season when he played a lot. But, it's happened again, and it's happened his whole career. It's such a shame because when he is fit, he's a top centre-half at this level, but he is going to only play 30 games, if that, a season.

"And you just can't, you can't sustain or look to push on when, you know, your centre-half pairing is going to be ripped apart every now and then during the season like it has done.

"So, maybe he could be one that, if the right offer comes in, we may look to sell in the summer."

QPR supporters are right to be frustrated with Clarke-Salter

This season has been a truly difficult one for Clarke-Salter, and he has made just 11 appearances in the Championship for QPR.

His campaign has been disrupted on multiple occasions, and he has been unable to find any momentum at all.

Jake Clarke-Salter QPR stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 11 (8) Minutes played 751 Goals (assists) 0 (0) Pass accuracy 85.7% Tackle success 50% Duel success 58.3% Aerial duel success 53.1% Recoveries 21 *Stats correct as of 18/03/2025

A hip injury has seen Clarke-Salter spend the majority of 2025 in the treatment room, and with Cifuentes needing reinforcements desperately at this moment in time, there will be huge frustrations that he has missed over two thirds of the season.

QPR must look to part ways with the defender in the summer, and bringing in a player who has a better injury record should be a priority.