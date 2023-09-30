Highlights QPR faces tough competition for attention and supporters in London, with many neighboring clubs in the Premier League.

QPR are one of London’s many major football clubs, based on the west side of the capital city.

Rangers are competing in the Championship at a time when the Premier League has never been so populated by neighbouring clubs.

There are just a total of two sides in the second tier from London, with the other being rivals Millwall.

This means there is a lot of competition for QPR to gain attention and supporters, with clubs like Chelsea, Brentford and Fulham nearby in the top flight, as well as the likes of West Ham, Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Arsenal also in the city.

But being based in London also means there are a lot of other activities to do around the stadium.

What are the best pubs to find near Loftus Road?

Loftus Road is based right in the middle of a busy area, with a number of amenities nearby for fans going to the ground.

Here we look at the best pubs for both home and away supporters looking to travel to QPR’s next game…

The Princess Victoria

This fine-dining bar is located just a few minutes away from the QPR home ground.

It offers eat-in and takeaway options, but does not do delivery, and is open from 11am to 12am on Saturdays, and 11am to 10.30pm on Sundays.

Its menu can be found on its website, and can also be reserved for special events.

The Princess Victoria is a convenient location for those looking to have just a short walk to get drinks either before or after any game at the stadium.

Dear Grace

Dear Grace is another location very close to the stadium, well within walking distance.

The service offered includes dining-in, takeaway and outdoor seating for those looking to keep fresh.

However, it is closed on weekends so may be a better option for those travelling to midweek games.

Its opening hours are from 8am to 11pm so would be a good option to check out before any evening kick-offs in the Championship or domestic cups.

Belushi’s Bar

For away fans, this is likely the right destination for anyone making the trip down to Loftus Road to support the opposition, located in the Vue Complex opposite the Tube station.

Most other pubs around the stadium do not welcome away supporters, with many checking match tickets to ensure only home fans get inside.

However, this is not the case for Belushi’s Bar, which welcomes all inside pre and post-match for drinks and food.

The restaurant does delivery, takeaway and eat-in, opens from 12pm and closes at 1am on Saturdays, 12am on Sundays.

It is the spot to be for those travelling as part of the away section at Loftus Road.

Garden Bar

Located on Bramley Road, this is another good destination for away supporters.

Although it is further away from the stadium, it is a sizable bar that can house a big crowd of travelling supporters that are all looking for one place to sit down and get drinks.

There is a garden area, making for a good outdoor location on a good day and there are plenty of screens inside that keep up with any other sporting action.