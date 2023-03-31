Queens Park Rangers are back in action on Saturday when they travel to take on Wigan Athletic in what is a huge game for the side.

It’s fair to say Gareth Ainsworth hasn’t had the instant impact he would’ve wanted following his return to Loftus Road as boss, with the former Wycombe chief losing four of his first five games. As a result, the R’s are only six points above the relegation zone ahead of the trip to the Latics, who are bottom of the table.

Are Ilias Chair and Chris Willock fit?

Therefore, they will see this as a great opportunity to get three points and move them clear of the relegation zone. And, Ainsworth could be boosted by the return of several key men.

That’s after it was confirmed in the build-up to the game that the influential Ilias Chair has recovered from a hamstring injury to put himself in contention of featuring. There was more good news as Ainsworth revealed that Leon Balogun, Ethan Laird and Chris Willock are also available for selection after a run-out for the B-team in the international break.

Having Willock back in particular will be a real positive for Ainsworth as, like Chair, the attacker had established himself as one of the top players for QPR with his performances this season.

With Kennth Paal also closing in on a return, the recent break came at the perfect time for QPR, who will see many first-team players now back in the fold.

There are doubts over Lyndon Dykes though, after he featured for Scotland over the past week, following his previous battle with pneumonia. However, it could just be a case of managing him carefully on his return, as there are no fresh issues.

There are still some absentees though, with Jake Clarke-Salter set to miss out.

The verdict

This is a fantastic update for QPR as they’ve had a ridiculous injury list in recent games, and it’s a key reason as to why they have struggled so much. Simply put, few clubs in the Championship could cope with so many first-team regulars having been out.

Whilst the majority are closing in on a return, you wouldn’t expect Ainsworth to throw so many back into the XI at once, so he will have to be careful with how he manages the group, especially as they have a very busy April.

So, it will be interesting to see who is in the team come 3pm on Saturday, but the squad will certainly look healthier than it has done for a long while. .