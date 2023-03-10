QPR team news: The players set to miss Watford match

Queens Park Rangers will be hoping to end their long wait for a win in the Championship this weekend when they face Watford at Loftus Road.

Since beating Preston North End in December, the R’s have only managed to accumulate four points from their last 12 league games.

The R’s suffered their fifth consecutive defeat at this level last weekend in their meeting with Rotherham United.

As a result of this latest setback, QPR slipped to 20th in the second-tier standings.

While the R’s do currently hold a seven-point advantage over Blackpool, Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic, a continuation of their alarming run of form could result in them being dragged into a relegation battle.

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth will need the individuals that he currently has at his disposal to step up to the mark tomorrow.

Ahead of the club’s meeting with Watford, we have decided to take a look at the players who are definitely set to miss this fixture.

Tyler Roberts

Tyler Roberts is set to miss this game after suffering a setback in his road to recovery from injury.

The Wales international has returned to his parent-club Leeds United in order to undergo his rehabilitation.

Roberts has not featured for QPR since their 3-0 defeat to Hull City at the end of January.

Jake Clarke-Salter

Jake Clarke-Salter is also currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines.

The defender, who has made 14 appearances in the Championship this season, picked up a calf injury in training last month.

Ilias Chair

Ilias Chair will not feature against Watford due to a hamstring injury.

While the Morocco international’s issue is not believed to be too serious, this game will come too soon for him.

Chair has managed to produce 12 direct goal contributions in the Championship this season and will be determined to add to this tally when he is fit enough to feature again.

Leon Balogun

Leon Balogun is also set to be unavailable for selection.

The defender has not featured for QPR since sustaining a calf injury in November.

Before picking up this issue, Balogun featured on 12 occasions for his side in the Championship.

Chris Willock

Chris Willock is currently recovering from a hamstring injury that he picked up last month.

Due to ongoing issues with his fitness, Willock has struggled to make a major impact for QPR in the Championship.

The 25-year-old has not scored for his side since the club’s 1-0 victory over Sheffield United in October.

Kenneth Paal

Kenneth Paal missed last weekend’s defeat to Rotherham United and is unlikely to make his return from injury on Saturday.

In the absence of Paal tomorrow, Ainsworth is likely to select Osman Kakay in the left-back position as the 25-year-old occupied this role against the Millers.

Ethan Laird

Ethan Laird will also be forced to watch on from the sidelines as a result of an issue with his hamstring.

Since sealing a loan move to Loftus Road from Manchester United last year, Laird has made 27 appearances for the R’s in all competitions.

QPR will be hoping that Laird will be firing on all cylinders when he eventually returns to action.