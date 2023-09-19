With low expectations ahead of the start of the 2023-24 Championship season, Queens Park Rangers supporters will perhaps be surprised that away wins have already been picked up against Cardiff City and Middlesbrough.

Their form on home soil back in West London though at Loftus Road has been less than convincing, albeit they've only played twice and against tough teams in Ipswich Town and Sunderland.

Both of those outcomes ended in zero points for Gareth Ainsworth's side though, with their latest setback being a 3-1 defeat against the aforementioned Black Cats this past Saturday.

QPR struggled through the summer transfer window with a lack of real investment in their squad, and ahead of Tuesday night's clash as they host Swansea City, Ainsworth's options are thinning out once more as a real opportunity has come to bank their first home success against Michael Duff's side, who are another team lacking in confidence.

What is the latest QPR team news ahead of Swansea City clash?

The R's do not actually have that many players unavailable for selection this evening against the Swans, albeit their bench has been looking pretty youthful in recent weeks.

The most obvious absentee though will be Jack Colback, who was sent off in the first half against his former club Sunderland on Saturday not long after QPR went 1-0 up at Loftus Road.

Colback was dismissed for a late and reckless tackle on teenage prodigy Jobe Bellingham, and with the man disadvantage the Hoops did not hold on for long and ended up going down to a 3-1 defeat.

In terms of injuries, Jimmy Dunne is not expected to be back this week in Ainsworth's plans after being stretchered off in pre-season against Oxford United.

The centre-back dislocated his shoulder at the Kassam Stadium and has not been seen since, but his return has been pencilled in for the end of the month on September 30 against Coventry City.

Taylor Richards has not been named in the last few matchday squads but is not known to have an injury, whilst young striker Charlie Kelman is also in the same position having not been seen since being on the bench against Middlesbrough at the start of the month.

How are QPR expected to line up vs Swansea?

There isn't likely to be too many changes to the starting line-up from the Sunderland match, with one obvious enforced withdrawal in the form of Colback, but what Ainsworth decides to do is up in the air.

Andre Dozzell could drop back from a more advanced role and back alongside Field to accommodate Colback's absence, which would then open a spot for someone like Chris Willock to move up from the bench and into the starting 11.

The other option would be to go at a struggling Swansea with two up top and pair Lyndon Dykes up with young Sinclair Armstrong, which would certainly be a physical partnership that would give Duff's defence something to think about.

The R's' lack of depth however is pretty alarming and they are somewhat down to the bare bones with the likes of Colback, Dunne and Richards not in the squad.