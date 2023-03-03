QPR team news: The players set to miss Rotherham match

Gareth Ainsworth will be looking for his first win as QPR manager on Saturday afternoon, when his side travel to the New York Stadium to face Rotherham United.

Ainsworth saw his side beaten in his first game in charge last Saturday, losing 3-1 at home against play-off chasing Blackburn Rovers.

That leaves the R’s with just one win in their last 18 Championship games, leaving them 18th in the second-tier table.

So with the Millers themselves currently 20th in the standings, after themselves winning just three of their last 20 in the league, this feels like an opportunity that QPR need to take.

However, they will have to try and do that without a number of senior individuals, and we’ve taken a look at the QPR players who are set to miss this match with Rotherham, right here.

Chris Willock

Willock was forced off during QPR’s defeat at Millwall last month with a hamstring issue, and his missed the club’s last three games since then.

While it remains to be seen how exactly how long the attacker has been unavailable for, he is not set to be fit to feature in this trip to the New York Stadium this weekend.

Jake Clarke-Salter

Another player set to be missing for the R’s on Saturday afternoon as a result of injury, is centre back Jake Clarke-Salter, who picked up a calf problem last month.

The 25-year-old has been hampered by injuries throughout much of the campaign, and providing an update on his latest setback shortly before his departure, former QPR boss Neil Critchley had revealed that Clarke-Salter will not be back in the short-term.

Can you get 20/20 on this QPR quiz?

1 of 20 True or false: The club was founded over 150 years ago! True False

Ethan Laird

Manchester United loanee Laird is another who is set to miss out at the weekend, who was forced out of last month’s defeat to Sunderland with a hamstring problem.

That has kept the right-back out of the last two games, and will continue to do so when it comes to this clash with the Millers.

Leon Balogun

One of the club’s longer term absentees is centre back Leon Balogun, who has been absent since suffering a calf injury back at the start of November.

While it was reported in January that it is hoped the 34-year-old will be back sooner rather than later, he is still set to be absent from Saturday’s game.

Ilias Chair

QPR were dealt another injury blow in that defeat to Blackburn last time out, when Ilias Chair was forced off with a hamstring injury.

That will inevitably be a big concern for the R’s given his influence on this side, and while Ainsworth has since revealed the blow is not a serious one, he is still expected to miss out on this meeting with Rotherham.

Returning players

There is some positive news for QPR in attack, where Sinclair Armstrong and Tyler Roberts are both in line to return this weekend after recent injury problems of their own.