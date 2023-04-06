Queens Park Rangers take on Preston North End in the Championship at Loftus Road on Good Friday.

The R's come into the game on a poor run of form, having lost five of their first six games under Gareth Ainsworth since he replaced Neil Critchley in February.

The latest of those defeats was the 1-0 loss to bottom side Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium on Saturday, with Max Power's sixth-minute penalty giving the hosts all three points in a game in which the Hoops struggled to create.

Ainsworth's men currently sit 18th in the table but are now just three points clear of the relegation zone, with damaging defeats to relegation rivals in the Latics, Rotherham United and Blackpool in recent weeks dragging the R's into serious trouble.

It will be a tough encounter against a North End side who have lost just one of their last nine matches and Ryan Lowe's side will arrive in West London looking to keep their play-off hopes alive.

What is the latest QPR team news ahead of the game?

Ainsworth confirmed that Tim Iroegbunam and Sinclair Armstrong are both doubtful and will be assessed prior to the game.

The R's have been given a huge boost by the return of Leeds United loanee Tyler Roberts to the club. The forward has been out since the end of January and is now back in training, with Ainsworth hinting that he may not be far away from a comeback, though the game against the Lilywhites will come too soon for him.

Ethan Laird was substituted against the Latics with cramp but will be available on Friday, but Osman Kakay will be sidelined.

"We picked up a couple of injuries over the international break – we’ll continue to assess Tim Iroegbunam and Sinclair Armstrong," Ainsworth told the club's official website.

"The likes of Ilias Chair and Chris Willock are getting back up to speed and getting these boys back is massive for everyone. Hopefully we can keep them in the team and keep them playing well.

"Tyler Roberts is back in the building and back on the grass. We’ve got to be really careful with him, but it just provides a boost when you see players of his calibre back out there.

"When you get back on the grass, you’re not far away - that’s all I’m saying.

"Ossie Kakay is not going to be involved – but Ethan Laird is okay, he came off at Wigan with cramp. He gave absolutely everything and couldn’t run any more, I have to say thank you to him for that.

"All I can say is that if I ever found out someone could play and didn’t, they probably wouldn’t play for me again.

"As far as I’m concerned, every player has given everything they have for me."

Will QPR turn their form around against Preston?

In truth, it is hard to have much belief in a side who have won just two of their last 23 games, but the R's need to pick up results as relegation becomes an increasingly realistic possibility.

The return of Chair and Willock is hugely important for the Hoops, with Chair in particular likely to be key to their hopes of survival.

It will be a difficult challenge against an in-form North End, but with some of their better players returning to full fitness, it gives the R's a chance.