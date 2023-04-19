Time is running out for Gareth Ainsworth to stop the slide at QPR - with the west Londoners now just a point and two places above the relegation zone with four games left of the 2022/23 Championship season.

The R's suffered a demoralising 3-0 defeat to Coventry City at Loftus Road on Saturday but are back in W12 on Wednesday night as they look to bounce back against Norwich City.

It's just one win and one draw in nine games for Ainsworth now. His side are desperate for a result but their midweek visitors have plenty to play for as well, with the Canaries still in pursuit of a play-off place.

Norwich are still within reach of the top six and will be looking to bounce back after Friday's 5-1 defeat at the hands of Middlesbrough on Friday.

Injuries have not been kind to the R's this season and once again Ainsworth options will be limited by the list of players unavailable...

Which QPR players will miss the Norwich City game?

The R's are expected to be without centre-back Leon Balogun after he was forced off against Coventry. The experienced defender is likely to miss the rest of the season due to a suspected hamstring issue.

Luke Amos missed the Sky Blues game completely with a hamstring injury and it would be a surprise to see him back in action on Wednesday evening while Osman Kakay is still out with the knee problem that has kept him sidelined since mid-March.

Leeds United loanee Tyler Roberts is questionable after he pulled up in the warm-up on Saturday. Ainsworth suggested it was touch and go whether he would be available to play any part on Wednesday.

Positive QPR injury news

There is some good news for the R's, however.

On-loan Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam and central defender Jake Clarke-Salter have both returned to training recently. There is thought to be optimism that the pair could be involved in some capacity against Norwich.

Iroegbunam has been missing since the defeat to Birmingham City at Loftus Road in mid-March while Clarke-Salter, who has managed just 14 games all season, last featured for the R's in early February.