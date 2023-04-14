Heading into this weekend's Championship clash between Queens Park Rangers and Coventry City, there is a lot on the line.

Indeed, with both clubs involved in the relegation battle and play-off battle respectively, both could do with taking all three points at Loftus Road on Saturday afternoon for very different reasons.

QPR, for example, come into this match sitting 20th, and despite a decent draw away at West Brom last time out, still only have one win to their name under Gareth Ainsworth.

That form has seen the club slide even further down the table, with Reading, the side occupying the last relegation spot at present, just two points behind the R's.

It could be a good time to face Coventry, though, with the Sky Blues having won just one of their last five in the league and their play-off hopes fading away.

They sit ninth heading into this one, three points outside the top six.

With that being said, let's take a look at the latest QPR team news, and which players Gareth Ainsworth will and will not have at his disposal for tomorrow's clash.

QPR team news for Coventry City clash

We are able to bring this team news courtesy of the official QPR website, who issued the latest update on the matter in their match preview.

Unfortunately, one player who is definitely out for the Sky Blues clash is Jake Clarke-Salter.

The 25-year-old's absence is nothing new, though, with him having been out through his latest setback since February.

Elsewhere, in more positive news, a trio of QPR players are pushing to return.

Tim Iroegbunam has missed the club's last three matches but is pushing to be available for the visit of the Sky Blues, whilst Sinclair Armstrong is in the same situation.

Tyler Roberts, a longer-term absentee having been out since late January, is also said to be pushing to be involved.

Who are QPR's relegation rivals playing this weekend?

Unfortunately, QPR are in a position where they are nervously hoping other clubs around them do not pick up points, so we thought we'd take a quick look at who the club's closest competitors are playing this weekend.

Reading in 22nd face a tough home match against Burnley, for example, whilst Cardiff in 21st face an equally difficult match, travelling to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United.

Huddersfield and Rotherham, the two sides directly above QPR, take on Swansea away, and Luton at home, respectively.