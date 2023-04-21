The midweek draw against Norwich City has done little to ease QPR's relegation fears and now Gareth Ainsworth's side head up to Turf Moor to face title-hunting Burnley.

Avoiding defeat against the R's would be enough to confirm the Championship title for the Clarets but Ainsworth has backed his team to spoil the party as they search for points that could be vital to their survival hopes.

The west Londoners are just one point and one place above the relegation zone and with three games left of the season, are running out of time to turn fortunes around.

A win at the league leaders would be a massive boost to their survival hopes and while unlikely, the Clarets' recent draws against Rotherham United and Reading have shown that they can be got at.

Ahead of a testing trip up to Lancashire, we've highlighted the latest R's team news...

Which QPR players will miss the Burnley game?

Centre-back Leon Balogun is expected to miss the rest of the season due to the hamstring issue he suffered against Coventry City. With the 34-year-old's contract up this summer, he may have played his last game for the R's.

Ainsworth's defensive options are further limited by the absence of Osman Kakay, who is not expected to return until next season due to a knee injury.

R's captain Stefan Johansen is set to be another absentee after Ainsworth confirmed on Wednesday that he'd picked up a knock while Leeds United loanee Tyler Roberts was missing from the squad against Norwich after pulling up in the warm-up ahead of the Coventry game - whether he will feature at Turf Moor remains to be seen.

Positive QPR injury news

Jake Clarke-Salter returned to the starting XI for his first game since February in midweek but was forced off just after the hour after going down with an apparent leg issue. The R's boss suggested he could return for the Burnley game in the post-match press conference.

Ainsworth also revealed that young forward Sinclair Armstrong had returned to training and could play some part against the league leaders on Saturday.

Manchester United loanee Ethan Laird may have missed Wednesday's game against Norwich but Ainsworth confirmed afterward that he was available and that the call was purely tactical.