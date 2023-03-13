QPR team news: The players set to miss Blackpool match

QPR secured all three points against Watford at the weekend via a 1-0 victory in what was the Rs first victory under new boss Gareth Ainsworth.

Tim Iroegbunam’s 15th minute strike proved to be the difference at Loftus Road, ending what was a five-game losing run for the West London outfit.

Bridging a 10-point advantage over the relegation places and 15 points from the play-off positions, the Rs are seemingly set for another campaign in the Championship next year.

Next up for Ainsworth’s side is a clash against Blackpool who are currently 22nd in the second tier standings.

Whilst we wait for tomorrow’s clash on the Lancashire coast, here, we take a look at the QPR players who are set to miss the fixture…

Jake Clarke-Salter

Jake Clarke-Salter penned down a four-year deal at Loftus Road at the start of the campaign, however, his campaign has been hindered by a few injury issues.

The 25-year-old has played 14 times in the league thus far this season and has missed QPR’s last six matches because of a calf strain.

Clarke-Salter is not expected to play a part tomorrow evening as he continues to recover from injury.

Think you’re a hardcore QPR fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 True or false: The club was founded over 150 years ago! True False

Ilias Chair

Creative talent Ilias Chair is not expected to miss too much football but the game tomorrow evening might come too soon for the Moroccan.

Chair has been recovering from a hamstring issue, and subsequently, he is unlikely to play a part at Blackpool tomorrow evening.

Chris Willock

Chris Willock is another creative threat who is having to miss out at the moment.

Like Chair, Willock is missing out because of a hamstring problem and it remains to be seen when he will be back fit and available.

Leon Balogun

Leon Balogun is another Rs player who is currently carrying facing more time on the sidelines with the defender suffering from a calf issue.

The centre-back has managed just 12 appearances and it is unknown when he will likely be available for further selection.

Kenneth Paal and Ethan Laird

Full-back duo Kenneth Paal and Ethan Laird are also unavailable for tomorrow’s fixture as they recover from injury.

It is not known when the defensive duo will be back in contention, with the Rs seriously struggling when it comes to their backline and the availability of players.