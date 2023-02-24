QPR team news: The players set to miss Blackburn match on Saturday

It’s been a hugely busy week at Queens Park Rangers.

After a poor run of form since his arrival at the club, the R’s took the decision to sack Neil Critchley this week, and in his place, came Gareth Ainsworth.

Their Championship clash versus Blackburn on Saturday afternoon is set to be Ainsworth’s first match in charge, and it will certainly be interesting to see how he gets on.

Interestingly, it seems as though everybody is in contention for action at this stage, with Ainsworth taking a secretive approach to his team news ahead of the clash on Saturday.

Indeed, he told the media, via LancsLive: “I am not a manager that gives injury news away.”

“They will be watching this, I will be watching Blackburn’s interviews to see what snippets I can get.

“Everyone is in contention until I speak to the physio this morning and then people will get ruled out.”

Team news ahead of Blackburn

Those comments leaves us to speculate on who could be and who might not be available this weekend.

Lyndon Dykes is one name likely to miss out after his recent illness and hospitalisation.

He was back in training ahead of last week, but it could be that this match comes too soon for him

Ethan Laird and Chris Willock are two names that could also miss out this weekend after missing the Middlesbrough clash last weekend.

Laird was awaiting the result of a scan ahead of the Boro clash, with Willock missing out with a hamstring injury.

Longer term absentees such as Leon Balogun, and Jake Clarke-Salter are also likely to be unavailable after missing out last weekend.