Highlights QPR are hopeful that Steve Cook and Lyndon Dykes will be available for their game against West Brom, as both players have been recovering from injuries.

Cook has been an important presence in QPR's defense, while Dykes has struggled to find the back of the net this season.

QPR's winless run continues, and they face a tough challenge against a strong West Brom team. Their lack of confidence may hinder their chances of victory.

Queens Park Rangers are hopeful they can call on the services of Steve Cook and Lyndon Dykes for their game against West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday night, as reported by West London Sport.

The Rs' winless run was stretched to seven games on Saturday as they were beaten by fellow struggling side Huddersfield Town.

QPR went into the international break having been beaten by Blackburn Rovers 4-0, and they were unable to react and put things right on Saturday as they went two goals down in the opening 14 minutes of the game.

This meant the Terriers picked up their first win under Darren Moore and went six points ahead of QPR, who go into this midweek game sat in the relegation zone, on eight points, four adrift of safety.

QPR receives a potential double injury boost ahead of the West Brom game

For their game against Huddersfield, QPR were arguably without their two most important players, as Steve Cook missed a second game in a row with an injury, as he also missed the defeat against Blackburn.

The Rs were also without forward Lyndon Dykes, who missed the game after picking up a knock in midweek.

Cook is working on his fitness after suffering a hamstring injury and Dykes has had a scan and the club are hopefully it isn’t a serious problem. Now, according to West London Sport, they are reporting that QPR are hopeful the pair could be involved against West Brom.

The report states: “Cook has been working his way back to fitness following a hamstring injury and was not ready to return for Saturday’s defeat at Huddersfield.

“Striker Dykes, who also missed that game after picking up a knock, has had a scan and Rangers are hopeful the problem is not serious. He too could be involved against the Baggies.”

How have Steve Cook and Lyndon Dykes performed for QPR this season?

Cook has been available for nine of QPR’s 12 games in the Championship, and when he has been available, he has started under Gareth Ainsworth.

The 32-year-old joined the West London side in the summer from Nottingham Forest, as Ainsworth wanted to add more experience to his side, in particular his defence.

Cook was crucial in Forest's promotion to the Premier League, but fell down the pecking order at the club and therefore wanted to try a new challenge.

The Rs have been very poor at the back this season, but in particular in recent weeks, so the QPR boss will hope he can call upon the services of Cook in the bid to end this winless run.

Meanwhile, Dykes missing the weekend game will have been a bitter blow for QPR, as the Scotsman is heavily relied upon in front of goal.

However, he has been poor in terms of goal output this season, as he’s only found the net once in eight league appearances. The forward has missed four league games so far this season, all being through injury, and he has only managed six starts this season.

But Ainsworth will hope he can call upon his services, even if it means one of them is on the bench for this game at the Hawthorns.

Can QPR end their winless run against West Brom?

QPR and Ainsworth are in a very dire situation, and it seems if results don’t improve, the club may have a decision to make when it comes to Ainsworth’s future.

But, in the meantime, he seems set to take charge of this game against the Baggies, and he will be keen on ending this winless run.

QPR are a team that is lacking confidence in all areas of the pitch, and they are going to play a West Brom team that has their eyes on the play-offs and have only lost one of their last five league games.

It seems QPR’s winless run could be extended unless they manage to pull off a major surprise.