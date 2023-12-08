Highlights QPR welcomes Hull City for a tough game as they aim for three consecutive Championship wins and boost their survival chances.

QPR's new boss Martí Cifuentes has been in good form, picking up 8 points in his 5 games in charge, including a first home win this season.

Striker Sinclair Armstrong is expected to be back in contention for the game against Hull after missing the last two fixtures due to an injury.

QPR welcome Hull City to Loftus Road on Saturday as they go in search of three consecutive Championship wins and boost their survival hopes.

The R's have been in good form under new boss Martí Cifuentes, picking up eight points in his five games in charge, including a first home win this season against Stoke City, before backing it up with a further win away at Preston North End.

They welcome a Hull City side who find themselves in the play-off places so it's bound to be a tough game for Cifuentes' side but they'll be confident after recent results.

Striker Sinclair Armstrong missed out on the Hoops' last two fixtures after suffering an injury in the warm-up against Stoke. His manager told West London News last week that he would need to pass a fitness test before the trip to Deepdale but did not feature in the matchday squad.

With Armstrong seemingly only just missing out last Friday and with an eight-day turnaround before this fixture, it seems as if the Irish striker will be back in contention for the visit of Hull.

Here's how QPR are expected to line-up for Saturday's game...

QPR predicted XI

GK - Asmir Begovic

Veteran goalkeeper Begovic has started all 19 Championship games for the club and captained the side on all but one occasion.

The captain's armband was given to Sam Field against Preston but Begovic will retain his spot between the sticks this weekend.

RB - Reggie Cannon

American international Cannon found joined the club on a free transfer in September, and has seen more consistent action since Cifuentes joined the club.

He started the Hoops' 2-0 win against Preston and will likely retain his place at right-back.

CB - Jimmy Dunne

It was tough start to the season for Irishman Dunne, who struggled with injuries but has started every game of Cifuentes' reign so far.

He was impressive alongside Jake Clarke-Salter last Friday as the Hoops kept a clean sheet at promotion chasing Preston.

CB - Jake Clarke-Salter

Clarke-Salter made his first start of the Cifuentes era on Friday night when he started at Deepdale.

It couldn't have gone much better for the ex-Chelsea academy man, keeping a clean sheet away from home. With that in mind, the centre-back has probably done enough to warrant another start this weekend.

LB - Kenneth Paal

Paal has started every league game for the club this season and there's no reason why that shouldn't continue this weekend.

He played higher up the pitch under Gareth Ainsworth but has settled nicely into the left-back role under Cifuentes and his preferred 4-3-3 formation.

CM - Sam Field

Field has started every game he's been available for so far this season and wore the armband against Preston last weekend.

Given the team's performance in Lancashire, it'll be no surprise to see the midfielder leading the side out again this weekend.

RCM - Ilias Chair

Chair started on the bench on Friday night but came on at half-time for Jack Colback. The Moroccan made a huge impact, assisting both of the club's goals to claim a valuable three points and winning the player of the match award.

With that in mind, Chair deserves a place in the starting XI this weekend.

LCM - Chris Willock

Willock featured in the slightly different position of centre-midfield on Friday and impressed, scoring his second goal of the season.

The 25-year-old now has two goals in two games and will be looking to make it three-in-three on Saturday.

LW - Paul Smyth

Smyth has featured in 18 Championship fixtures this season and got his first goal of the campaign last weekend at Deepdale.

He's started four of Cifuentes' five games in charge and that's likely to continue on Saturday.

RW - Andre Dozzell

Despite predominantly being a midfielder, Dozzell has started two games on the right-wing this season, including last Friday's win.

The old adage says you should never change a winning team. With that in mind Dozzell is in the frame to start in the same position again this weekend.

ST - Lyndon Dykes

Scottish striker Dykes hasn't had the best of seasons in front of goal but his two goals against Stoke ensured that he earnt a start against Preston.

He's started all five of Cifuentes' games in charge and there's no reason to see that changing any time soon.