QPR are in talks with Hearts over a potential deal for Rocco Friel.

According to the Daily Record, the London club is interested in signing the 17-year-old right-back this summer.

Friel is yet to make his breakthrough into senior football, but has been recognised at international level with the Scotland U19 team.

The Scottish side is keen to tie the youngster down to a long-term deal, but his current contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

This could open the door for QPR to complete a deal to sign the right-sided player this summer.

QPR eyeing Hearts transfer

Friel has emerged as a promising young talent in the Hearts academy system, and could make the switch to English football this summer.

Any deal to sign Friel will require Hearts receiving compensation even though he is set to be a free agent.

The Scottish club can negotiate a deal, but a figure could also be determined by an independent tribunal if Friel opts to move south of the border.

QPR potentially face competition from both Derby County and Leicester City in the race for the versatile young talent.

Both clubs have previously taken the player on trial this season to take a closer look at his ability, and see if it is worthwhile pursuing a permanent move.

It remains to be seen whether either club will chase a deal by making a concrete offer to sign the teenager.

However, both clubs would be seen as enticing opportunities due to their upward trajectories.

Leicester sealed promotion to the Premier League last weekend, clinching the Championship title with a 3-0 win over Preston North End on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, the Rams secured their place back in the Championship at the second attempt last Saturday thanks to a 2-0 win over Carlisle United.

QPR’s relegation fight

Martí Cifuentes' QPR record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 32 12 9 11 37.50

QPR have had a difficult campaign in comparison, having to fight against relegation to League One.

Martí Cifuentes has earned a lot of plaudits for his work since joining Loftus Road in November.

He replaced Gareth Ainsworth, who had overseen a disastrous start to the season.

The team was stuck in the relegation zone when the Spaniard took over, but he has overseen their survival in the Championship for another year.

A 4-0 win over Leeds United last Friday secured their place in the second tier for another season, with the team currently sitting 17th in the table going into this weekend’s final round of fixtures.

QPR will face Coventry City in their last game of the season.

Rocco Friel is a promising talent

Friel looks a very promising young talent, already receiving a call-up to the Scotland U19 side at just 17.

He has yet to make his breakthrough into senior football, but he has time on his side and can continue his development at underage level for the time being.

QPR have done a good job in scouting other clubs’ young talent and bringing them into the fold in recent years, the most notable example being ex-Millwall youngster Eberechi Eze.

The Eze signing proved a huge success and was quite lucrative, showing that there is a market for QPR to exploit there, which is smart business.