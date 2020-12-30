QPR targeting move for 24-year-old midfielder

QPR are interested in a move for Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Whiteman in the January transfer window, a report from West London Sport has claimed.

Whiteman has scored five goals and provided four assists in 18 League One appearances for Doncaster so far this season, helping them to fourth place in the current League One standings.

Now it seems as though the 24-year-old’s performances are once again starting to attract interest from further up the football pyramid, with another transfer window on the horizon.

According to the latest reports, QPR are interested in a move for Whiteman, as they look to strengthen their side following a run of nine games without a win.

However, it seems that QPR may not be have it all their own way in their pursuit of the midfielder, with a number of other as yet unnamed Championship sides said to be interested in the midfielder.

Can you get 16/16 on our quiz about QPR manager Mark Warburton?

1 of 16 1. At which current Premier League club did Warburton play as an apprentice? Tottenham Arsenal Leicester City Brighton

As things stand, there are still two-and-a-half years remaining on Whiteman’s contract with Doncaster, securing his future at the Keepmoat Stadium until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Verdict

This could be a really good signing for QPR.

When you look at that dismal run of form they are currently enduring, it does seem as though they need to find a spark from somewhere in January if they are to avoid a nervous end to the season.

Judging by his consistently impressive returns for Doncaster from midfield in recent years, it does seem as though Whiteman has the potential to provide that for Warburton’s side, and you do feel as though it is getting to the point where the player himself will want a shot at the Championship.

As a result, it could be argued that QPR should be looking to get this done quickly then they do not miss out on this deal to any other potentially interested sides, something which could then come back to bite them in the future.