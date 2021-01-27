QPR targeting agreement for Manchester United

QPR are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder James Garner, TalkSport reporter Sean Gallagher has revealed.

Garner is currently on loan with QPR’s Championship rivals Watford, although he has found game time hard to come by recently.

The 19-year-old has not started any of Watford’s last seven games in all competitions, and it now seems as though there could be a possibility of him spending the second-half of the season elsewhere in the Championship.

According to this latest update from Gallagher, QPR hold an interest in a possible deal for Garner, as they look to continue to strengthen their side, having already brought in the likes of Charlie Austin, Jordy de Wijs and Stefan Johansen this month.

Some #QPR transfer tidbits: – Club confident Sinclair Armstrong will sign new deal

– Some interest in James Garner. Slim chance. Watford would have to agree to terminate loan.

– MW wants Pritchard in – but that deal will only happen for right price ie not breaking wage structure — Sean Gallagher (@Sean_Gallagher9) January 26, 2021

However, Watford would have to agree to terminate Garner’s loan deal for this move to happen, and overall, there is said to be just a slim chance of the midfielder joining Mark Warburton’s side for the second half of this season.

Garner had made seven appearances for Manchester United prior to his temporary move to Vicarage Road last summer, and has a-year-and-a-half remaining on his current contract with the Red Devils.

The Verdict

This is certainly an interesting one for those involved to consider.

Garner hasn’t really been getting the game time he would want at Watford recently, meaning you wonder whether he may well be willing to move clubs, should the opportunity arise.

The midfielder has also shown he is capable of making an impact at this level, so he could be a useful impact for QPR, who do look somewhat short of options in that position.

As a result, this is one that may be worth keeping an eye on between now and the end of the window.