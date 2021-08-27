QPR targeting addition of Premier League striker as transfer deadline looms

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton is trying to secure a deal to bring Andre Gray to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium before the transfer window closes, per West London Sport.

It is reported that director of football Les Ferdinand is also eager to push through a loan move for the 30-year-old, who has fallen way down the pecking order at Watford following their promotion to the Premier League.

Once an £18.5 million signing for the Hornets, Gray has failed to fire like he did for teams such as Luton, Brentford and Burnley, netting just five times in 30 Championship appearances during the 2020-21 campaign.

Arrivals at Vicarage Road this summer in the form of Emmanuel Dennis, Josh King and Cucho Hernandez mean that Gray is no longer required by Xisco Munoz and that has seen a number of Championship clubs linked with his signature.

12 of these 25 QPR facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 They played in dark blue and light blue halves between 1882 and 1892 Real Fake

With just a few days to go before the transfer deadline though it’s QPR who look to be one of the more likely suitors, with Warburton apparently trying to cut some wages from his playing squad before pushing through a deal for the forward.

The Verdict

Warburton obviously knows Gray very well from his time at Brentford, and if he can get him firing again then the R’s have a very potent strike-force on their hands.

Both Charlie Austin and Lyndon Dykes showed good form in spells last season and adding a fully-firing Gray into the mix brings more competition but it should also drive the standards up.

Ever since Warburton switched systems to a 5-3-2 last season, QPR’s form was very good and that has continued into the current campaign and Gray could really provide a good foil to Dykes for that big man, little man partnership.

The main issue is though that Gray hasn’t exactly pulled up any trees for the Hornets in his time there and his reported £70,000 a week ages (Salarysport) are steep – the R’s wouldn’t be paying all of that and a compromise would need to be met to bring him to Loftus Road.