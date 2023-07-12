QPR target Asmir Begovic has trained with League Two side AFC Wimbledon as he maintains his fitness ahead of a potential EFL move.

Begovic left Everton when his contract expired at the end of last season and is now looking for a new club - with the West Londoners among those linked.

QPR close in on Asmir Begovic deal

With Seny Dieng sold to Middlesbrough for a fee in the region of £2 million, Gareth Ainsworth is searching for a new number one ahead of the 2023/24 Championship season.

Murphy Mahoney has been loaned out to Swindon Town for the season, which means the R's only senior shot-stoppers are Jordan Archer, and there are question marks over whether he has what it takes to be a number one at Championship level, and 21-year-old Joe Walsh.

Begovic has been linked with Premier League new arrivals Luton Town but, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, he is now closing in on a move to Loftus Road.

Romano reported yesterday that the 36-year-old's move to Kenilworth Road won't happen and that he is close to signing a short-term deal with the R's that will keep him in W12 until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Begovic, who has more than 250 Premier League appearances to his name and has featured 51 at Championship level as well, will certainly provide Ainsworth's side with plenty of experience and is a proven quantity even if he is in the twilight of his career.

Asmir Begovic trains with AFC Wimbledon

It seems the 63-cap Bosnia-Herzegovina international is keen to hit the ground running at Loftus Road as he has been training with fellow West Londoners Wimbledon as he maintains his fitness ahead of the new season.

The Dons confirmed via Twitter: "We were today joined at training by Premier League winner Asmir Begović, who is maintaining his fitness as he plots his next move

"It’s been great to have Asmir involved in our preparations for the 2023/24 season."

Rather than suggest that they are set to miss out on Begovic, the keeper's presence in training for the nearby League Two club surely indicates that he has held talks with QPR club chiefs.

Ainsworth will hope to have the deal wrapped up soon so the new arrival can link up with the squad on their training camp in Austria.

What has Gareth Ainsworth said about summer signings?

It's been a slow start to the summer transfer window for the R's, which is likely to have raised concern among parts of the fanbase given Ainsworth was expected to lead a squad rebuild ahead of next season.

Clearly aware of the situation, the R's boss asked for patience from supporters concerning their summer business in a recent interview with club media.

He said: "Patience is needed. We have to adhere to FFP and I am working really hard with Lee Hoos and the board.

"I want a few players in the building and I have targets. I know what I want to bring in. We want quality players to join this quality squad."

The capture of Begovic represents a fantastic bit of business from the Championship club, who look to have beaten Luton to the deal, and hints that they may be moving in the right direction.