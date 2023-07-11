It's fair to say that Gareth Ainsworth needs to make a good start to the 2023/24 campaign if he is to keep his job at Loftus Road.

The world of football management is unforgiving - and he can perhaps count himself lucky that he's still the R's manager at this point following such a disappointing end to the campaign.

Victories away at Burnley and Stoke City were real morale-boosters - but the 49-year-old hasn't enjoyed a good time in the English capital so far and will need to fight against the odds to enjoy a bright campaign next term.

What adversity is Gareth Ainsworth facing at QPR?

Not only do QPR need to replace former loanees Tyler Roberts, Ethan Laird, Tim Iroegbunam and Jamal Lowe - but they also need to bring in replacements for those who have departed on the expiration of their contracts.

The likes of Stefan Johansen and Leon Balogun brought valuable experience - and Ainsworth's side have suffered further departures with Rob Dickie heading to Bristol City and Seny Deny making the move to Middlesbrough.

The club may have brought in a few signings already, but there's plenty of work to be done in the transfer market if they are to record a solid finish at the end of 2023/24.

Their goalkeeping, centre-back, central midfield and striker departments could all benefit from new additions and that leaves the R's with plenty of work to do with the season starting in under a month.

Other players could even leave before then, with Middlesbrough reportedly keen on Chris Willock and Ilias Chair likely to attract plenty of interest before the window closes.

Lyndon Dykes may also be the subject of interest from elsewhere considering the interest he has generated in recent years.

Even if none of the trio depart, the R's are still facing a fight against the odds with the Championship becoming harder to play in.

Leicester, Leeds and Southampton all look very strong at the moment along with Middlesbrough - and the relegated sides including Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday will also be backing themselves to remain afloat in the second tier.

How could Lewis Wing be a game-changer for QPR?

Wing may have been born in the north - but he has played across the country during his career and he has thrived at Wycombe Wanderers - showing that he can perform well far away from home.

The 28-year-old may have been a late bloomer in terms of making the grade at a high level - but he has shown that he belongs in the EFL during his time at Middlesbrough and Wycombe.

That's good news for QPR, who will also welcome the fact Ainsworth has worked with the midfielder before, something that should help the latter to hit the ground running if he makes the switch to Loftus Road.

This isn't just a no-brainer signing because the two worked together before, but also because he's available for free and was extremely effective in the final third last term, recording nine goals and five assists in 44 league appearances.

QPR don't have too many forward options, so having a player who can contribute from midfielder could be a real game-changer for Ainsworth who needs to turn things around quickly if he wants to convince the supporters that he's the right man for the job.

After being linked with a move for him, they should be looking to get this deal over the line.